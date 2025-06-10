Enlivex Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data of Allocetra in Osteoarthritis at EULAR 25 European Congress of Rheumatology

Ness-Ziona, Israel, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present a poster at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology, taking place June 11-14, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

The Company’s presentation will feature data from the ongoing clinical study evaluating Allocetra™, Enlivex’s proprietary, off-the-shelf macrophage reprogramming cell therapy, in patients with knee osteoarthritis. Allocetra™ is designed to reprogram macrophages into a homeostatic state, thereby promoting immune balance and resolution of chronic inflammation. Allocetra™ has demonstrated favorable safety and promising efficacy signals in Phase I/II studies in patients with moderate and end-stage knee osteoarthritis, including substantial and durable pain reduction, improved joint function, and avoidance of knee replacement surgery. The Company recently announced that it had completed the enrollment of all patients in the Phase II stage of its randomized, controlled, blinded Phase I/II trial of Allocetra™ in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. The Company expects a topline data readout from the Phase II stage by August 2025.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Phase I/II Trial of AllocetraTM Cell Therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis: Clinical Evidence of Response to Modulation of Inflammation

Abstract Publication Number: 684

Poster View I: Wednesday, June 11 3:30 - 4:30 PM CET

Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, CEO, and Einat Galamidi, MD, CMO, will attend the conference and be available for meetings with stakeholders and members of the scientific community.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “could,” “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA TM programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRA TM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

ENLV@redchip.com