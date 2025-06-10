Vivani Medical to Present at the 2025 BIO International Convention

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) (the “Company” or “Vivani”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants, announced today that CEO Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., will present a company overview and conduct partnering meetings at the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place from June 16-19, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details around Dr. Mendelsohn’s presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 9:00 am, Eastern Time Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 153A

Dr. Mendelsohn will highlight Vivani’s innovative, miniature drug implants, powered by its proprietary NanoPortal™ drug implant technology. These ultra long-acting implants are designed to address poor medication adherence and improve patient outcomes in chronic disease management. Vivani’s lead program, NPM-115, is a six-month GLP-1 (exenatide) implant under development for chronic weight management in obese or overweight individuals. Results from LIBERATE-1™, the first human clinical trial of NPM-115, are expected later this year.

About Vivani Medical, Inc.

Leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal™ platform, Vivani develops biopharmaceutical implants designed to deliver drug molecules steadily over extended periods of time with the goal of guaranteeing adherence, and potentially to improve patient tolerance to their medication. Vivani’s lead programs, NPM-139 (semaglutide implant) and NPM-115 (exenatide implant), are miniature, subdermal GLP-1 implants under development for chronic weight management in obese or overweight patients designed for once- or twice-yearly administration. Vivani’s emerging pipeline also includes NPM-119, which refers to the Company’s six-month, subdermal, GLP-1 (exenatide implant) under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Development of a semaglutide implant for the treatment of type 2 diabetes is also under consideration. These NanoPortal implants are designed to provide patients with the opportunity to experience the full potential benefit of their medication by avoiding the challenges associated with the daily or weekly administration of oral and injectable medications.

Medication non-adherence occurs when patients do not take their medication as prescribed. This affects an alarming number of patients, approximately 50%, including those taking daily pills. Medication non-adherence, which contributes to more than $500 billion in annual avoidable healthcare costs and 125,000 potentially preventable deaths annually in the U.S. alone, is a primary and daunting reason why obese or overweight patients, and patients taking type 2 diabetes or other chronic disease treatments, face significant challenges in achieving positive real-world effectiveness. While the current GLP-1 landscape includes over 50 new molecular entities under clinical stage development, Vivani remains confident that its highly differentiated portfolio of miniature, ultra long-acting GLP-1 implants have the potential to provide an attractive therapeutic option for patients, prescribers and payers. For more information, please visit: www.vivani.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “potential,” “future,” and other similar expressions that in this press release, including statements regarding Vivani’s business, products in development, including the therapeutic potential thereof, the planned development therefor, the completion of the LIBERATE-1 trial and reporting of trial results, Vivani’s emerging development plans for Vivani’s products, including NPM-115, NPM-139, NPM-119, and Vivani’s technology, strategy, cash position and financial runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Vivani’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vivani’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to the development and commercialization of Vivani’s products, including NPM-115, NPM-139, and NPM-119; delays and changes in the development of Vivani’s products, including as a result of applicable laws, regulations and guidelines, potential delays in submitting and receiving regulatory clearance or approval to conduct Vivani’s development activities; risks related to the initiation, enrollment and conduct of Vivani’s planned clinical trials and the results therefrom; Vivani’s history of losses and Vivani’s ability to access additional capital or otherwise fund Vivani’s business; market conditions and the ability of Cortigent to complete its intended spin-off from the Company. There may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial, or which are unknown. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed on March 31, 2025, as updated by the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by Vivani in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of added information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

