Neuronetics Announces Clinical Presence at the 2025 Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting and Progress in Greenbrook’s Personalized Care Trial Program

MALVERN. Pa., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a vertically integrated, commercial stage, medical technology and healthcare company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help, is proud to share two significant updates underscoring its ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in mental health care.

This week, NeuroStar will attend the 13th Annual Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) Meeting, taking place June 11–14 in San Diego, CA as a Silver Sponsor. NeuroStar will present two poster presentations derived from the TrakStar® data set, the largest real-world outcomes database in TMS. Data highlights include a retrospective analysis of Greenbrook’s multi-site study, providing a direct comparison of clinical outcomes between NeuroStar’s proprietary Figure-8 coil and Brainsway’s H-coil in the treatment of depression, offering new insight into device-specific performance. As part of the meeting, the Company will participate in the PULSES Course, a foundational training session for new and experienced TMS providers. Additionally, NeuroStar will exhibit at booth #303.

“The data and research initiatives reflect the scientific excellence NeuroStar is known for and are a continuation of our reputation as the leader in contributing to the scientific literature in the psychiatric community,” said Cory Anderson, Chief Technology Officer of Neuronetics. “We will continue to lead the field and put patient outcomes first by investing in valuable research to optimize TMS efficacy and expand its use into new populations and protocols.”

The following data will be presented at the CTMSS Meeting:

Age is Just a Number: Real-world effectiveness of TMS in late-life depression

Presenter: Dr. Eleanor Cole, Senior Director of Clinical Innovation, Neuronetics Inc.

Overview: Dr. Cole will present the largest-to-date analysis of elderly adults (age 70 and older) with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) treated with TMS.

Presentation Date: June 13th at 4:00 PM PDT



Clinical Outcomes in Patients Treated with NeuroStar and Brainsway TMS Therapy Devices

Presenter: Cory Anderson, Chief Technology Officer, Neuronetics Inc.

Overview: Mr. Anderson will present data from a retrospective analysis of data from 200 Greenbrook centers evaluating the real-world efficacy of TMS therapy delivered using NeuroStar or Brainsway devices.

Presentation Date: June 13th at 4:00 PM PDT



Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neuronetics, has initiated a program to evaluate the feasibility of using personalized qEEG-informed protocols to deliver TMS therapy using the NeuroStar TMS System. To date, the program has demonstrated operational feasibility and the ability to successfully deliver the protocols using a commercially available NeuroStar TMS System. The Company looks forward to sharing their findings in the near future.

For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (Greenbrook) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults, with more than 7.4 million treatments delivered, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1 Greenbrook has provided more than 1.8 million treatments to over 55,000 patients struggling with depression.

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.