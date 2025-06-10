VERSES Names Renowned AI and Public Sector Leader Dr. David Bray to Chair Strategic Advisory Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, today announced the appointment of Dr. David Bray, Ph.D., as Chair of its newly formed Strategic Advisory Council. As Strategic Advisory Chair, Dr. David Bray is expected to assist the Company in assembling a council of experts across industry, policy, and technology, aimed at accelerating the Company’s strategic growth and driving market adoption across both private and public sectors.

Dr. Bray is a globally recognized expert on AI, data, and cybersecurity. He was named one of the “Top 24 Americans Changing the World” by Business Insider for his leadership in turbulent environments, national security, digital transformations, counter-bioterrorism, and public health. Dr. Bray has held executive roles across government, academia, and industry, he also led two successful bipartisan commissions on the future of AI, cybersecurity, biotechnology, commercial space endeavors, and quantum computing.

Dr. Bray previously served as IT Chief for the Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Program during the responses to 9/11, anthrax, SARS, and other events; as well as Senior Executive and CIO of the FCC, a Senior National Intelligence Service Executive, and as a strategic advisor to multinational organizations navigating emerging technologies and complex global challenges. In 2023 he was elected as a member of the National Academy of Public Administration. He also received the Global CIO 100 award twice (2015, 2017)

“We are honored to have David on board to provide guidance and to lead our Strategic Advisory Council,” said Gabriel René, CEO of VERSES. “David brings a rare mix of public and private leadership, scientific acumen, and systems-level thinking. His impressive track record working at the intersection of emerging technology, national security, and policy makes him the ideal Chair for our Advisory Council. We very much appreciate his leadership in helping to drive our global growth strategy.”



“I'm energized to help VERSES scale its technology to enhance the speed of decisions, adaptability, and resiliency of both companies and communities alike,” said Dr. David Bray. “Having navigated numerous high-stakes environments, from protecting national security, to managing global health emergencies, to shaping the future of space systems, I've seen firsthand how complex challenges require systems that adapt quickly to a changing world, and in those moments, the ability to make swift, informed decisions with limited information is critical. What excites me about VERSES’ Active Inference technology is that it is designed to help companies, communities, and countries make better decisions with less information, and it does so efficiently, bringing intelligence to the edge; right where it’s needed most.”



Dr. Bray currently serves as Chair of the Accelerator and Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center, Senior Fellow at the Institute for Human-Machine Cognition, and is an expert affiliated with MIT Horizon, the Oxford Internet Institute, and Harvard’s Leadership for a Networked World Program. In 2019, the United Nations invited him to give the Distinguished AI address on Charter Day. He was also awarded the National Intelligence Exceptional Achievement Medal in 2013.



About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

