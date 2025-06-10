MACOM IMS 2025 Product Preview – Electronic Countermeasures

LOWELL, Mass., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced availability of a wideband front end module (FEM) covering 2 to 18 GHz. Ideal for electronic countermeasures (ECM) and phased array radar applications, the miniature multi-chip ENGSD00088 Transmit/Receive Module integrates a high power 3-stage Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Amplifier (PA), a 3-stage Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) and a transmit/receive (T/R) switch with a fail-safe antenna termination, all within a compact package.

The transmit path delivers 2.5 W typical saturated output power with power added efficiency (PAE) of 24%, along with 25 dB of large signal gain. The receive side provides 27 dB of gain with a low noise figure of 3.5 dB and 26 dBm output third order intercept point (OIP3). The receive channel can handle input powers up to +20 dBm with an option to add a limiter for additional protection input power handling.

Ideally suited for wideband phased array architectures, the ENGSD00088 offers high gain in both transmit and receive modes, minimizes board space and simplifies system design, while its high performance allows mission-critical reliability. The FEM will be on display at MACOM’s Booth 943 at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco, CA from June 17 to 19, 2025. Additionally, information and sample requests are available here.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com