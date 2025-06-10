Magnera Corporation set to join Russell 3000® Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. The reconstituted indexes are set to take effect after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of 3,000 stocks, encompassing large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and some microcap U.S. equities. It is designed to represent approximately 98% of investable U.S. equities by market capitalization.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and its annual reconstitution, please visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 global employees.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera’s products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster

ir@magnera.com