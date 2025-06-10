Galectin Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Belapectin for Treatment of MASH Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension

NORCROSS, Ga., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin-3 for patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Monday, June 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET. To register, click here.

The event will focus on the unmet need and current treatment landscape for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension. Featured KOLs will include:

Naga P. Chalasani, MD, Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Adjunct Professor of Anatomy, Cell Biology and Physiology, & Director of Terance Kahn Liver Research Program, Indiana University School of Medicine; and

Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, DABOM, Chief Academic Officer, Summit Clinical Research, & Director of the Steatotic Liver Program, North Shore Gastroenterology, Cleveland, OH.

The event will highlight results from Galectin's NAVIGATE Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating belapectin for the treatment of MASH cirrhosis and portal. Belapectin is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of MASH and fibrosis. With no approved therapies to prevent or treat varices in MASH cirrhosis, belapectin may represent the first potential treatment to address this significant unmet need.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Naga P. Chalasani, MD

Naga P. Chalasani, MD completed medical school in India before he moved to the US to pursue Internal Medicine residency at Emory University in Atlanta, followed by a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the same institution. He joined IU in 1997 as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Dr. Chalasani is currently David W. Crabb Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Adjunct Professor of Anatomy, Cell Biology & Physiology and as Director of Terance Kahn Liver Research Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. He previously served as the GI Division Chief (2007-2020), Associate Dean for Clinical Research (2017-2020) interim Chair of the Department of Medicine (2020-2021) and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Indiana University Health (2022-2024). He is a highly regarded clinician and ranked as Top Doctor continuously for over 15 years. He has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) since 1999 and is currently the PI on several U01 and R01 awards from the NIH. Dr. Chalasani is considered an authority in the fields of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Drug Induced Liver Injury (DILI), two highly significant public health problems. He is one of the most published and most cited investigators at Indiana University, with Google Scholar H-Index 120 and 75,000 citations (as of Feb 2025). He is an elected member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI), the American Association of Physicians (AAP) and the National Academy of Medical Sciences – India (2024). He has mentored over 75 undergraduate and graduate students, medical students, sub-specialty trainees, and junior faculty. Twenty of his mentees are recipients of federal funding (K award, U01, R21, R01, DOD, and VA Merit Review). To honor his contributions and mentorship, Naga P Chalasani Endowed Professor in Gastroenterology and Hepatology has been established at Indiana University School of Medicine in October 2022.

About Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, DABOM

Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, DABOM is the Chief Academic Officer at Summit Clinical Research and the Director of the Steatotic Liver Program at North Shore Gastroenterology in Cleveland, OH. Prior to joining Summit, Dr. Alkhouri served as the Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Steatotic Liver Disease program at Arizona Liver Health in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Alkhouri is a key opinion leader in the field of MASH therapeutics and an advisor/ consultant to many pharmaceutical and biomarker development companies. He is Principal Investigator on several multicenter global MASH trials and a member of the AASLD MASLD Special Interest Group (MASLD SIG). Dr. Alkhouri has been published in over 260 publications to include publications in the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, JAMA, Nature Medicine, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Journal of Hepatology. He presents his work at both national and international medical conferences.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, and use words such as “may,” “estimate,” “could,” “expect”, “look forward”, “believe”, “hope” and others. They are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin’s development program for belapectin will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of MASH, formerly known as NASH, with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy and in other therapeutic indications. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, full analysis of the NAVIGATE trial data may not product positive data; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin or any of its other drugs in development; the Company may not be successful in scaling up manufacturing and meeting requirements related to chemistry, manufacturing and control matters; the Company’s current clinical trial and any future clinical studies may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could require larger and longer trials, which would be time consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of Galectin’s drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin’s business, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

