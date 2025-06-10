NeuroSigma Announces Notice of Allowance for Patent Protecting Monarch eTNS System in China

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company commercializing the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) device for treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), today announced a notice of allowance in China for a patent protecting the Monarch eTNS System. The patent, titled Pulse Generator for Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation, protects certain embodiments of NeuroSigma’s core eTNS technology, including its second-generation Monarch device. The patent was allowed by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration on May 27, 2025. In 2022, NeuroSigma licensed rights to the Monarch eTNS System for treating ADHD in China to Ignis Therapeutics, a leader in the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

“As NeuroSigma continues to grow and work with our partners at Ignis, China will be a critical market for the Monarch eTNS System,” said Colin Kealey, M.D., President and CEO of NeuroSigma. “This patent protects our second-generation Monarch device in China and significantly strengthens the company’s intellectual property position.”

"NeuroSigma’s Monarch eTNS System is a highly innovative and effective therapy for ADHD,” added Tom Paschall, Director of NeuroSigma and CEO of Checkmate Capital. “China is one of the largest and most important markets in the world for new CNS therapies. With this patent award, the Monarch device will benefit from robust intellectual property protection, which, we believe, will facilitate commercialization in this key market.”

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients' lives. The company’s lead product is the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch eTNS System include neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy. NeuroSigma has received Breakthrough Device Designation for the Monarch eTNS System from the FDA in drug-resistant epilepsy. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit www.neurosigma.com. For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit www.monarch-etns.com.

Contact:

Colin Kealey, M.D., President of NeuroSigma at CKealey@neurosigma.com