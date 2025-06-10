Zuken Vitech Announces GENESYS 2025: Advancing Interoperability and Usability in Model-Based Systems Engineering

BLACKSBURG, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zuken Vitech, a leading provider of model-based systems engineering (MBSE) solutions, is proud to announce the release of GENESYS 2025, the latest evolution of its flagship systems engineering platform. This release delivers significant new capabilities that enhance model organization, promote interoperability, and streamline the adoption of key industry standards.

Model Organization with Containment for Greater Interoperability

At the core of GENESYS 2025 is the introduction of containment, a new approach to model organization that enables users to structure their engineering data in a way that aligns more naturally with user intent and industry expectations. Containment supports more intuitive organization and navigation of system models while also aligning with widely adopted standards for data exchange. This enhancement improves interoperability with other MBSE tools and facilitates data exchange in collaborative environments.

“Containment provides a more accessible and flexible view of engineering data,” said Enrique Krajmalnik, Chief Executive Officer at Zuken Vitech. “It not only makes GENESYS more user-friendly, but it also supports our customers’ need to work seamlessly across tools and organizations.”

Unified Architecture Framework (UAF) Support with Built-in Guidance

GENESYS 2025 also introduces enhanced support for the Unified Architecture Framework (UAF), a standard developed by the Object Management Group (OMG) to support mission engineering and enterprise architecture. This release includes:

Built-in modeling guidance to assist users in correctly applying the UAF methodology

A streamlined experience for new users of the UAF standard



With these additions, GENESYS 2025 significantly reduces the barrier to entry for organizations adopting UAF, providing the structure and support needed to develop effective, standards-compliant architectures from day one.

Continuing the Vision for Integrated, Scalable Engineering

GENESYS 2025 reflects Zuken Vitech’s ongoing commitment to providing an integrated, scalable platform for model-based systems engineering. Whether supporting early concept development or enterprise-wide digital engineering initiatives, GENESYS enables teams to engineer with clarity, collaboration, and confidence.

GENESYS 2025 is available now. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.

About Zuken Vitech

Zuken Vitech delivers model-based systems engineering solutions that help organizations design complex, mission-critical systems with confidence. With a focus on clarity, traceability, and integration, Zuken Vitech empowers teams to connect people, processes, and tools in a collaborative engineering environment.