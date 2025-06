U.S. Drone Package Delivery Market Set to Hit $1,080.1 Million by 2030 - Trends, Growth Drivers & Outlook

Delray Beach, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution [Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service], Range (Short, Mid, Long) , Type, Package Size, Duration, End use, Operation Mode and Region - Forecasts to 2030" The US Drone Package Delivery market is projected to reach USD 1,080.1 million by 2030 from an estimated USD 225.2 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

Drone package market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for faster delivery times and the potential for cost reduction in last mile. Regulatory progress is also a crucial factor influencing market growth, with aviation authorities worldwide establishing guidelines that facilitate safe and efficient drone operations. As companies scale operations and enhance capabilities, drones are becoming a viable alternative for last-mile deliveries, particularly in urban and remote areas. Zipline has capitalized on these market dynamics, surpassing one million deliveries across the United States.

List of Players in the Drone Package Delivery:

Alphabet Inc. (US),

Zipline International Inc. (US),

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US),

Matternet Inc. (US),

Fedex (US),

Amazon. Com, Inc. (US),

Walmart (US), among others.

US Drone Package Delivery Market Segmentation:

The service segment accounted for the largest share of the solution segment in the US drone package delivery market in 2023.

Based on solution, The US drone package delivery market is segmented into platform, software, infrastructure, and service. Drones are becoming accessible to smaller logistics operations for running a warehouse. Combined with good logistics software, drones can drastically improve efficiency. Online retail service providers and logistic companies are focusing on developing innovative drones that can carry heavy payloads to deliver packages to customers’ doorstep. Logistics drone service takes less time than conventional truck delivery. In industries such as healthcare, logistics, and food, multirotor drones have the capability to fly autonomously to deliver packages at the location provided by customers of the respective company. Drone package delivery service providers cater to various applications of product delivery, such as drone food delivery, retail goods delivery, postal delivery, and medical aid delivery. These service providers function in various logistics processes, such as second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL).

The short range (<25 Km) accounted for the largest share of the range segment in the US drone package delivery market in 2023.

Based on range, The US drone package delivery market is segmented into short range (<25 Km), medium range (25-50Km) and long range (<50 Km). The rapid expansion of e-commerce has increased the demand of last mile delivery solutions such as delivery within short range. To support this growth, regulatory agencies are actively formulating guidelines for deploying drones in commercial airspace to promote the use of short-distance delivery operations.

The Food delivery segment is set to record highest growth by end use segment in the US drone package delivery market in 2023.

Based on end use, the US drone package delivery market is segmented into food delivery, retail goods delivery, postal delivery, medical aid delivery, precision agriculture, industrial delivery, weapons and ammunition delivery, maritime delivery.

Utilizing drones to deliver food directly to consumers significantly enhances efficiency and customer satisfaction. It ensures that food reaches customers quickly and maintains its freshness and quality upon arrival. Major players in the food delivery industry have already begun to pilot drone delivery services, to reduce wait times and operational costs. For instance, in March 2024, Wing Aviation LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., partnered with DoorDash (US) to expand drone delivery services in the US. Under this partnership, Wing Aviation will deliver Wendy’s meals in Christiansburg, Virginia, with the help of DoorDash. These initiatives underscore the market shift toward adopting advanced technologies to meet evolving consumer expectations for quicker and more reliable services.