ISS Names Rene van Camp as Chief Hospitality Officer, ISS North America and Principal, Guckenheimer





NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility management and one of the largest employers in the world with 320,000 employees, has elevated Rene van Camp to the newly created role of Chief Hospitality Officer, ISS North America and Principal, Guckenheimer, the ISS culinary brand. Together, the dual roles are a strategic move to center hospitality principles at the heart of the customer experience—across workplace strategy, food and culture, and operations.

In this new position, van Camp will be responsible for the overall strategy, innovation, and success of ISS’ integrated food and hospitality programs across the region, leading a culture of unmatched service for customers. He will work closely with business leaders to cultivate and deepen client relationships and empower operational teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences, focusing on the importance of hospitality as a service—a top driver for employees returning to the office.

“Workplace experience and facilities management are constantly evolving to be more intentional and personal. Employees don’t just want to return to the office – they want a reason to return,” said van Camp. “That reason lies in how we make them feel: from arrival to meal to meeting, every moment is an opportunity to create a hospitality-led experience that inspires delight, connection and belonging.”

With more than 20 years of experience in food and beverage as well as luxury and lifestyle hospitality around the world, van Camp brings extensive expertise to ISS and Guckenheimer’s culinary programming, innovation and hospitality strategy. His career began working alongside Michelin-starred chefs in kitchens, restaurants and bars, before he moved into leadership roles at major hospitality brands like InterContinental Hotels Group and Delta Airlines.

Since joining ISS three years ago, he has been at the center of innovation and service excellence, serving one of the world’s largest tech companies as Global Key Account Manager, recognized globally for being at the driving edge of hospitality, sustainability and client experience.

“Rene’s appointment comes at a pivotal time when employers strive to ‘earn the commute.’ With our Guckenheimer culinary offering significantly contributing to ISS’ strong value proposition in the North American market, Rene’s extensive experience leading culinary programming, innovation and hospitality strategy is key to our continued growth,” said Steve Quick, CEO, ISS North America.

“Rene’s leadership will continue to unify culinary services and facilities management into a seamless and curated experience for some of Americas largest workplaces,” Quick added.

About ISS North America & Guckenheimer



ISS North America provides facility management, workplace and hospitality-focused programs to companies worldwide. For over a century, the company has provided solutions to firms in offices, manufacturing facilities, airports, laboratories, and other commercial locations across the globe. ISS’ people – Placemakers – transform spaces through elevated cleaning, front- and back-office support and maintenance, and flawlessly functioning facilities management. Guckenheimer, ISS’ culinary division in the United States and Canada, offers chef-crafted meals that enhance the employee dining experience and reflect a commitment to hospitality and service excellence. ISS employs more than 320,000 employees around the world and in 2024 reported Group revenue of $11.6 billion USD globally. For more information visit www.issworld.com or www.guckenheimer.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Sweeney, Akrete Communications

morgan@akrete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/971ef962-ba6d-40ac-8a29-0cee2679c0e2