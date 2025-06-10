INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Flowco Holdings Inc. - FLOC

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Flowco Holdings Inc. (“Flowco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FLOC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Flowco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around January 16, 2025, Flowco conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17.8 million shares of common stock priced at $24.00 per share. Then, on May 13, 2025, Flowco issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Flowco reported revenue of $192.4 million, missing consensus estimates by $6.26 million, and GAAP earning per share of $0.24, missing consensus estimates by $0.06. In its press release, Flowco said that “the U.S. upstream outlook has been challenged by evolving tariff policies, OPEC+ commentary suggesting accelerated production, and broader economic uncertainty.”

On this news, Flowco’s stock price fell $2.86 per share, or 12.52%, to close at $19.98 per share on May 13, 2025.

