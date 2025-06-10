Mattermost Introduces Intelligent Mission Environment: A Sovereign, AI-Integrated Platform for Mission-Critical Operations

Palo Alto, California, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the platform that delivers secure chat operations and collaborative workflow, today announced the Mattermost Intelligent Mission Environment (IME). Recognizing that legacy systems slow down missions and expose critical operations to risk, IME is built to meet the evolving demands of an era where speed, coordination, and decision advantage are paramount. Mattermost’s IME is a force multiplier — replacing fragmented legacy tools, accelerating mission outcomes, and enabling national security and critical infrastructure teams to automate complex workflows, unify communications, and maintain absolute control over sensitive operations.

The Intelligent Mission Environment (IME) delivers a secure, self-hosted environment that enhances operational focus, resilience, and adaptability amid global uncertainty. It is a sovereign, AI-integrated platform ecosystem that unifies secure collaboration, workflow automation, and operational extensibility across air-gapped, disconnected, and multi-domain environments. IME empowers teams to maintain full control of their data and infrastructure, automate mission workflows, and integrate custom applications and AI agents — accelerating decision cycles while meeting the strictest security and compliance requirements.

“Legacy systems aren’t just outdated — they’re a liability,” said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. “As adversaries move quickly to adopt AI and outpace traditional command-and-control systems, national security and critical infrastructure teams face a clear choice: evolve or fall behind. The cost of maintaining fragmented, manual systems rises daily — draining resources, slowing decisions, and increasing operational risk. That’s why we built Mattermost to deliver a self-hosted, sovereign platform designed for mission-critical environments. With agentic automation, secure workflows, and AI-integrated collaboration, we’re empowering teams to break free from legacy constraints and operate with the speed, precision, and control their missions demand.”

The Intelligent Mission Environment delivers capabilities across three mission-critical use cases:

Cyber Defense : Empowering SOC/CERT operations with AI-integrated incident response, threat hunting, and secure out-of-band communications.

: Empowering SOC/CERT operations with AI-integrated incident response, threat hunting, and secure out-of-band communications. DevSecOps : Streamlining CI/CD pipelines, ITSM, and digital continuity with sovereign infrastructure and automation.

: Streamlining CI/CD pipelines, ITSM, and digital continuity with sovereign infrastructure and automation. Mission Operations: Supporting critical workflows, Zero Trust, C2 tactical edge, and joint operations.

IME Capabilities:

Secure Collaborative Workflow : Messaging, file sharing, and real-time collaboration tools tailored to sensitive environments.

: Messaging, file sharing, and real-time collaboration tools tailored to sensitive environments. Workflow Automation : Standardized playbooks for incident response, shift changes, and mission-critical procedures.

: Standardized playbooks for incident response, shift changes, and mission-critical procedures. Audio & Screenshare : Real-time, sovereign communication capabilities with secure transcription and AI summarization.

: Real-time, sovereign communication capabilities with secure transcription and AI summarization. Project Tracking: Mattermost Boards for Kanban and work management.

Mattermost Boards for Kanban and work management. AI Agents and Open APIs: Mattermost Agents, AI assistance, and integration.

IME offers operational extensibility with pre-packaged, source-available connectors, automations, and templates for rapid and effective systems integration. The architecture allows for integrating sovereign and third-party LLMs, enabling multi-agent collaboration and automation.

IME is a sovereign, cyber-resilient deployment platform, deployable across a range of environments—from ruggedized, air-gapped tactical edge systems to geo-distributed, auto-scaling Kubernetes clusters. It supports deployments on Red Hat OpenShift, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and fully private infrastructure.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the Intelligent Mission Environment that delivers secure chat operations and collaborative workflows for mission-critical work in defense, government, and critical infrastructure. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense and Fortune 500s, our open core platform powers focused, adaptable, secure, resilient operations across the most demanding environments. The platform supports Mission Operations, DevSecOps, and Cyber Defense with secure messaging, file sharing, audio calling, screen sharing, workflow automation, and AI assistance—available in self-hosted and on-demand deployments from strategic partners. Built on an open source platform shaped by 4,000+ contributors, Mattermost is co-developed with the world’s top security experts to meet the most demanding operational needs. Learn more at mattermost.com.

