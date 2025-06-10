INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. - META

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: META). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Meta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 15, 2025, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Meta Is Delaying the Rollout of Its Flagship AI Model.” Citing “people familiar with the matter”, the article reported, in relevant part, that “[c]ompany engineers are struggling to significantly improve the capabilities of its “Behemoth” large-language model, leading to staff questions about whether the improvements over prior versions are significant enough to justify public release[.]” The article further reported that while originally “Behemoth was internally slated for an April release”, Meta subsequently “pushed an internal target for . . . Behemoth’s release to June” before “delay[ing] . . . to fall or later.”

On this news, Meta’s stock price fell $19.02 per share, or 2.88%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $640.34 per share on May 16, 2025.

