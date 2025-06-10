Rai Joins IBCAP to Combat Global Piracy of Italian Content

DENVER, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) announced its expansion into protecting Italian-language content with the addition of its newest member, Rai Com S.p.A. (Rai Com), Italy’s public national broadcaster operating eight TV channels and three radio channels worldwide.

IBCAP will provide monitoring and takedown services for all of Rai’s channels, including Rai Uno, Rai News 24, Rai Movie and Rai Sport, which offer family entertainment, news, sports and talk show programming. Rai Italia will also be included under IBCAP’s protection, which features variety shows, sports, and other popular programming for Italian communities around the world. Rai television programming, movies, sporting events and other content are available in 174 countries on five continents.

With nearly 16 million people in the United States identifying as Italian American, Italian-language content is a popular media source for piracy and illegal streaming services. By joining IBCAP, Rai is taking the necessary steps to safeguard its content and remove bad actors from the marketplace.

“We welcome Rai to the IBCAP coalition and look forward to further expanding our coverage umbrella with the addition of Italian channels,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Rai's membership, alongside that of BBC and NHK, represents another leading national broadcaster entrusting IBCAP with reducing piracy of their content.”

About Rai

Rai Com S.p.A. is a subsidiary of the Rai Group, which promotes and distributes the rights of Rai content in Italy and around the world. With a consolidated presence in 174 countries on five continents and over 400 partnerships, Rai Com provides Italians living and residing abroad with a fundamental link to Italy. Rai Com is one of the largest global suppliers to broadcasters and distribution companies. More information is available at www.raicom.rai.it.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters, and distributors representing more than 220 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, with a state-of-the-art anti-piracy lab that utilizes technology provided by Nagra, the organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies that participate in the illegal streaming of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.