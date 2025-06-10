Perceptyx Appoints Stephen Foster as Chief Revenue Officer

TEMECULA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, has named Stephen Foster as Chief Revenue Officer. With highly relevant experience and a proven track record of leading revenue teams within the employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) industries, Foster will play a pivotal role in the next phase of growth for Perceptyx.

Foster has held previous sales leadership roles with human experience platform, PG Forsta, where he achieved a 1.5x year-over-year revenue increase; community research platform, Alida, where he increased sales revenues 6x over three years by building and scaling multiple greenfield teams; CX & EX Technology company, Ibex, where he built a powerful sales engine across North America and Europe, helping to fuel their IPO in 2020; and establishing Medallia’s CX and EX platform in Canada in 2015, supporting their 2019 IPO.

“Stephen has built and scaled high-performance teams at multiple SaaS providers, and his track record in employee experience makes him an ideal fit for Perceptyx,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Perceptyx. “He understands the needs of our customers in industries such as retail, finance, healthcare, and CPG, and will play a crucial role in expanding our global footprint.”

Many of the world’s leading enterprise organizations, including Ahold Delhaize, Comcast, Marriott International, Norton Healthcare, Prudential, and UC Health, utilize the Perceptyx People Insights Platform to inform their employee experience strategies and foster engaged workforces and effective leaders. As the only leading employee listening and action platform that’s exclusively focused on EX, backed by an in-house team of organizational psychologists, Perceptyx has unrivalled expertise in employee transformation. Moreover, it's the only provider applying AI to transform insights into precise, targeted actions that measurably enhance performance, productivity, and growth at every level of the organization.

Wainwright added: “Perceptyx is helping hundreds of enterprises use AI to improve performance and unlock unprecedented change. Stephen’s appointment is another important step in our commitment to equipping customers to build thriving workforces and accelerate business growth.”

“I’ve spent my career helping organizations transform their relationships with their employees and customers. But Perceptyx does more to drive measurable change than any organization I’ve encountered,” said Stephen Foster. “The opportunity to engage deeply with customers and help organizations across every industry achieve this type of transformation was one I couldn’t pass up.”

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company helping enterprises turn insight into impact through continuous listening, advanced analytics, and behavioral science. Trusted by one-third of the Fortune 100, its purpose-built platform combines multi-channel listening, AI-powered nudges, and personalized coaching to go beyond surveys and drive meaningful action.

Backed by in-house industrial/organizational psychologists and behavioral scientists, Perceptyx empowers organizations to reinforce learning, build better habits, and fuel lasting performance aligned to both personal and business goals.