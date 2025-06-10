Integra Global Solutions Launches AI Answering Services for Accounting Firms

Round-the-clock AI-powered receptionist solution built specifically for the accounting industry—now available to firms across the U.S. and UK.

Pittsburgh, PA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Global Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced accounting and AI bookkeeping software, proudly announces the official launch of its AI Answering Services—an intelligent, always-on receptionist solution tailored exclusively for accounting firms.

Designed to address the communication challenges faced by modern practices, the AI Receptionist ensures no call goes unanswered, no lead is lost, and no client feels neglected—24 hours a day, 7 days a week at a very affordable price plan starting from $28 per month.

“This launch is a response to what we see every day; accounting firms overwhelmed by administrative tasks and missing critical calls,” said Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO at Integra Global Solutions. “Our AI Answering Services bring intelligent automation to the front desk so firms can stay responsive without increasing headcount or costs. The best part is we handle all the setup and deployment and the accounting firm does not need to learn anything about the AI”

Why it matters for Accounting Firms

In the accounting world, every missed call is potentially a missed client or lost revenue. Firms often struggle to provide consistent phone coverage, especially during tax season, after business hours, or when staff are away. Integra’s AI Receptionist offers a transformative solution; one that works tirelessly, speaks clearly, and operates without supervision.

Key Highlights:

Instant call response, 24/7 availability

Real-time appointment booking

Lead capture and smart message taking

Set up and launch handled by us

Natural, human-like voice interaction

Starts at just $28/month

Built by Accounting Experts, for Accounting Firms

Unlike generic call center bots or AI tools built for broader industries, Integra’s AI Receptionist is built on deep insights from working with accounting firms for over two decades. Every feature is designed to align with firm workflows, client expectations, and the seasonal nature of the industry.

“We’re not just launching another AI tool—we’re delivering a purpose-built solution that gives accountants time back, improves client satisfaction, and helps firms grow smarter,” added Ganesh.

Availability and Getting Started

The AI Answering Service is now available to all accounting firms across the United States and U.K.. Setup is fast, with support from Integra’s implementation team to customize the experience based on firm size, call volume, and service needs.

Firms interested in learning more can visit:

https://www.globalintegra.com/lp/ai-answering-service-accounting-firms/

About Integra Global Solutions

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Integra Global Solutions offers a wide range of outsourcing solutions including accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, virtual staffing and AI bookkeeping bots. With a blend of expert professionals and AI-enhanced tools, Integra empowers accounting firms to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve client service.

Media Contact:

James Wood

Integra Global Solutions

+1-412-267-1529