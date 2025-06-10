Goosehead Insurance Names Angie Kervin as Chief Human Resources Officer

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, has appointed Angie Kervin as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With more than two decades of experience leading human capital strategies across large, distributed workforces, Kervin will spearhead Goosehead’s efforts to enhance its HR capabilities, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

“Angie’s deep expertise and track record of driving innovation and excellence position her perfectly to lead our HR efforts,” said Mark Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goosehead Insurance. “Our ability to attract, develop and retain exceptional human capital has always been a cornerstone of our success. Angie’s strategic vision and leadership will further enhance this advantage, helping us push boundaries and foster a dynamic, forward-thinking culture that drives growth and excellence at every level.”

Kervin is an accomplished HR leader, having served most recently as Executive Vice President and CHRO at Vestis. She previously held numerous progressive leadership roles during her tenure at Vestis/Aramark Uniform Services, including Senior Vice President and CHRO, and Vice President, Human Resources. Earlier in her career, Kervin gained valuable experience managing large-scale HR initiatives at Kohl’s, Sports Authority, Party City and Footaction USA, all of which have prepared her to lead human capital strategies tailored for high-growth companies like Goosehead.

“I am thrilled to join Goosehead Insurance and contribute to the company’s continued success,” said Kervin. “I look forward to working with the team to create and implement human capital strategies that will grow and nurture top talent while supporting Goosehead’s commitment to innovation and client excellence.”

Positioning Goosehead for Continued Growth

Kervin’s appointment reflects Goosehead Insurance’s commitment to aligning its people strategy with its ambitious business goals. The CHRO role will focus on:

Developing innovative HR programs to attract, develop and retain top talent.

Strengthening the high-performance culture with an emphasis on our principles of meritocracy and servant leadership.

Leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven decision-making to enhance workforce productivity.

Building on and enhancing Goosehead’s HR infrastructure to support aggressive, long-term growth in personal lines insurance.

“Angie embodies the innovative spirit and operational excellence that drive Goosehead forward. Her leadership is well-suited to accelerate our ability to meet today’s workforce challenges while staying positioned at the forefront of the insurance industry,” added Miller.

Kervin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of North Texas and is thrilled to return to Texas with her family as she takes on this exciting new chapter.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

