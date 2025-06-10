Descope Named to Redpoint’s InfraRed 100

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop external IAM platform, proudly announces its recognition on the Redpoint InfraRed 100 for the second time. This prestigious list highlights the 100 up-and-coming private companies in Cloud Infrastructure, showcasing the future leaders set to revolutionize the market.

Redpoint Ventures, a top-tier venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio including companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Netflix, Hims, and more, launched this list in 2023 to showcase the exceptional builders in the industry who are creating industry-transforming companies. Descope was also named to this inaugural InfraRed 100 list.

To commemorate this achievement, the Descope team will join Redpoint at Nasdaq with other InfraRed 100 leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of cloud infrastructure.

“Being included in the InfraRed 100 list again is a great honor, especially alongside such a distinguished group of cloud infrastructure companies. We founded Descope on our belief in a passwordless future and our belief that cloud infrastructure will drive the future of tech and be a foundation for many years to come. We extend our gratitude to Redpoint for this recognition and congratulate all the companies on the list!” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope.

Descope launched from stealth in February 2023 with $53M in seed funding and a developer-oriented authentication platform. The product has since grown to a complete external IAM platform while retaining its developer focus. Descope helps hundreds of organizations like GoFundMe, Databricks, GoodRx, Navan, and You.com create secure and frictionless identity journeys for their end users, business customers, partners, APIs, and AI agents.

The company was also recently named to the Rising in Cyber list for the second year in a row, and was also recognized as a SINET16 Innovator in 2024.

For the complete list of companies included on this year’s InfraRed 100 list and to read the full InfraRed industry report, click here .

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identities. Our no / low code external IAM solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for end users, business customers, partner applications, and APIs / AI agents. Hundreds of businesses use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and get a 360 view of their customer and machine identities.

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we’re proud to have backed over 615 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 183 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $8.0 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

