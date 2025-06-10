Calcite Market to Hit USD 18.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Mineral Additives and Growing Usage in High-Performance Polymer Composites – SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Calcite Market size was valued at USD 12.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Expanding End-Use Industries and Sustainable Processing Methods Support the Accelerating Global Growth of the Calcite Market

The Calcite Market is increasing in development, which finds applications in beauty, healthcare, construction, paper, and water treatment. Its advantages, including brightness and pH control, add interest for the industry. The U.S. leads global production with 2,000+ quarries, according to data from the EPA. USDA‑ARS in 2023 also estimated that 351,000 Mg of PCC were generated from Idaho sugar-beet processing in 2023. Rising preference for natural, safe ingredients in personal care and the world’s largest Calcite Quarry in Michigan are fostering market growth.





The U.S. Calcite Market is valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

The U.S. Calcite Market is primarily driven by factors such as abundant availability in the country, extensive industrial use, and sustainability. For example, studies by the E.P.A. show significant limestone mining for water treatment, construction, and other activities. USDA‑ARS estimates that the PCC by‑products in sugar‑beet processing are continuing to be applied to the soil as soil‑enhancing agents

Calcite Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 12.47 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.96 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.37% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type, Ground Calcium Carbonate Dominated the Calcite Market in 2024 with a 67% Market Share.

Ground calcium carbonate dominates because of its low price, wide applicability in paper, plastics, construction, and agriculture. Its brightness-boosting qualities help in paper making, and major mills have been buying from suppliers, such as Michigan Limestone Quarry. EPA data accentuates its involvement in construction aggregates. This widespread accessibility and reliable supply networking cements its use in large-scale industrial applications and is a mainstay in many high-turnover sectors.

By Application, Paper Application dominated the Calcite Market in 2024 with a 28% Market Share.

Paper segment was the largest application for Calcite in 2023 on account of its use as a filler and coating pigment in the manufacturing of paper, which is supplemented with features such as brightness, opacity, and printability. U.S. mills are utilizing more GCC and PCC to meet cleanliness requirements for tissue and packaging. Producers in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin depend on high-grade calcite, and environmental regulations have helped to nudge the paper industry away from synthetic toward natural, sustainable additives.

Calcite Market Segmentation

By Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

By Application

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Plastics

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Calcite Market in 2024, Holding A 42% Market Share.

Asia Pacific led the calcite market in 2023, driven by fast industrialization, growing infrastructure, and increasing paper production in China and India 2023. A growing cosmetics and health care industry in South Korea and India also drove the need for high-purity PCC. Governments are arbitrarily favoring domestic mining, relaxing import controls, and promoting value-added processing. Policies, including India’s limestone development and China’s cement plant upgrades, also enriched local calcite consumption and transportation efficacy.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the Calcite Market in 2024, holding the Highest CAGR.

This region is likely to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period, with large domestic reserves and widespread industrial applicability. The U.S. is home to the largest Calcite Quarry in the world and nearly 2,000 other limestone sites, which guarantee a source needed to sustain availability. It is well known that EPA regulations emphasize the promotion of calcite for ecology-friendly water treatment.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, J.M. Huber acquired Active Minerals to expand specialty calcium carbonate offerings for personal care, food, and industrial applications.

