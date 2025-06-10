New York, NY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against this backdrop, “whale” investors who once held a large amount of DOGE reserves have begun to rethink their asset allocation strategies and have turned their attention to the more stable cloud mining sector. The most notable platform among them, RIPPLECOIN Mining, has quickly attracted the attention of these heavyweight players through its leading AI computing power scheduling system and sustainable green energy solutions.



The giant whales that once relied on a “dog tweet” on social media to drive the price fluctuations of coins are now using RIPPLECOIN Mining to convert a large amount of capital into efficient and stable passive income. Behind the wave of “whale gathering”, we not only see the rise of cloud mining as an emerging wealth management tool, but also witness the profound transformation of investment logic in the crypto ecosystem.







Founded in 2017, RIPPLECOIN Mining is established in the UK and registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and is seeing a surge in interest from retail DOGE investors. As DOGE whales gather, retail investors are also turning to the platform in hopes of steadily increasing the value of their cryptocurrency through its innovative cloud mining solution.



About RIPPLECOIN Mining

RIPPLECOIN Mining is a revolutionary cloud mining platform for global users, dedicated to breaking the technical barriers and equipment costs of traditional mining. Unlike the past methods that relied on expensive mining machines and complex settings, RIPPLECOIN Mining simplifies the entire mining process through cloud computing technology, allowing anyone with an Internet connection to easily participate.



Both novice users and experienced investors can quickly get started with its simple and intuitive operation interface to achieve the goal of daily automatic mining and continuous income.



The following figure illustrates the potential returns you can get:







