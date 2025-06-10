UK Personal Injury Market Report 2025: Official Injury Claim - Four Years Since Launch and Still Limited Use by Individuals

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Personal Injury Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 10th annual edition of the report that provides a review of the market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends, the key players, future market developments.

Key Highlights

The report estimates that the Personal Injury market was valued at £4.39bn in 2024, an increase of just 2.3% on the previous year. Market conditions have remained tough with claims numbers falling again during the year while the lifecycles of many claims continue to be lengthy. As in the previous two years, the strongest growth has been for some of those practitioners working in clinical negligence (CN), serious injury, and complex cases. The RTA claims sector is now dominated by volume players where economies of scale are underlying revenue and profit growth for some.

Investment in digital solutions by some of the larger players that have access to capital for IT investment has impacted profits but it is starting to reap some ROI benefits and there should be more to come. However, there is little optimism for many smaller PI firms with limited ability to invest in IT, marketing, and improved digital customer interfaces. There will be more firm exits as most of the leading players continue to grow, including through more mergers and acquisitions. As consolidation continues, more external investors including private equity will see the sector as a potential target.

Consolidation continues to gather pace with the top 20 PI firms now taking over 50% of all claims involving legal representation registered at the Compensation Recovery Unit (CRU).

For the sixth year running, claims registered at the CRU have fallen slipping to 447,973 in 2024/25 from 477,220 in the previous year.

Motor-related cases continue to dominate although their share of total claims registered has slipped to 70% from 73% in the previous year. Motor claims numbers have been falling year-on-year since 2019/20. Claims categories increasing numbers in 2024/25 are CN (16,395 claims in the latest year from 15,839 in previous year), public liability (64,423 from 58,933), and "other" claims.

Value market growth is expected to improve in 2025 although claims volumes are expected to remain sluggish. Costs and processing efficiencies will help to drive revenue and profits growth for many of the leading players. Value CAGR between 2024 and 2028 is forecast at 5.5%.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market characteristics

Regulatory changes and other official reports

Some key statistics

Official Injury Claim portal - four year anniversary

Market conditions still tough but improved growth forecast for 2025

Market Structure

The main types of personal injury work

The number of solicitors and legal companies

Market Developments and Drivers

New personal injury discount rates across the UK

Uplift in the tariff for whiplash damages

Report on impact of Civil Liability Act on motor insurance premiums/claims

Government's response to medical reporting for RTAs consultation

Civil Procedure Rules amendment include rule for more ADR

Review of litigation funding published

The Key Players

Mergers, acquisitions and closures

Key players Admiral Law Ltd Bond Turner Ltd Bott & Co Solicitors Ltd Carpenters Ltd CFG DLG Legal Services Ltd Express Solicitors Ltd First4Lawyers Fletchers Solicitors Ltd Neil Hudgell Ltd InjuryLawyers4u Irwin Mitchell LLP Leigh Day Lyons Davidson Minister Law Ltd NAHL Group ZIGUP/NewLaw Solicitors Simpson Millar LLP Slater and Gordon Lawyers Stewarts Law LLP Thompson Solicitors LLP Winn Solicitors Ltd



Market Size and Trends

RTA injuries fall in the last three years but serious injuries remain the same

Workplace injuries increase in 2023/24

Claims for criminal injuries continue to increase

Limited market growth in 2024

Volume of cases registered at the CRU fall again, settlements too

Small increase in PI claims heard in courts

Official Injury Claim - four years since launch and still limited use by individuals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwnjyt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.