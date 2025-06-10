PEAK:AIO Celebrates Dual Victory at the 2025 Storage Awards

Manchester, UK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, the data infrastructure pioneer redefining AI-first data acceleration, secured a double win at the 2025 Storage Awards, taking home both Storage Innovator of the Year and Storage Optimisation Company of the Year. This dual recognition signals not just technical excellence, but a decisive break from legacy thinking in enterprise storage.

Held annually and also known as the “Storries”, the Storage Awards recognize excellence in data and storage innovation. This year’s ceremony, held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, brought together industry leaders to celebrate advancements that are shaping the future of data storage, but few expected a young challenger to take both the top innovation and optimisation titles.

Competing against long-standing industry giants, PEAK:AIO’s recognition for innovation while simultaneously reshaping the AI data landscape proves that performance at scale doesn’t need to come at the cost of power or footprint.

"We were up against companies with decades of market dominance and massive global footprints, so winning not one, but two awards is a clear signal that what we’re building truly resonates with others," said Mark Klarzynski, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at PEAK:AIO. “Storage has long followed a predictable path: make it faster and make it bigger. But AI is not incremental; it is new and pioneering. These awards aren’t just wins for our incredible team, but proof that traditional roadmaps are broken, and the industry knows it. We’re replacing them by listening to the market with purpose.”

The award for Storage Innovation of the Year honours PEAK:AIO’s bold rethink of storage design, moving beyond traditional flash architectures to deliver purpose-built, AI-native systems optimised for multi-GPU environments, real-time inference and low-latency model training. Winning the award for Storage Optimisation of the Year speaks directly to today’s data challenge of scaling. PEAK:AIO’s nodes deliver ultra-performance and petabyte-class density while consuming a fraction of the power and rack space. A single 2U node can replace infrastructure that traditionally required six times more space and energy, a difference that, when deployed at scale, in the tens or hundreds, enables never-before-seen capacity and performance at such low power.

In a market under pressure to do more with less space, power, waste and cost, PEAK:AIO’s dense, high-performance nodes deliver a blueprint for sustainable scale. These awards aren’t just recognition of innovation; they confirm that efficiency is now the foundation of progress. With a series of announcements on the horizon, PEAK:AIO is only beginning to show what’s possible when infrastructure is reimagined from the ground up.

