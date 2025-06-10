Lake City Bank Welcomes Back Gregory C. Brown to Lead Newly Formed Commercial Elkhart Region

WARSAW, Ind., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to welcome back Gregory C. Brown as Senior Vice President, Commercial Elkhart Regional Manager. Brown will lead the newly formed Commercial Elkhart Region, serving commercial clients in Elkhart and surrounding communities. The new region was strategically created to better serve the growing business community in Elkhart.

“Since arriving in Elkhart in 1990, Lake City Bank has remained consistently dedicated to the entrepreneurial businesses that define the community. The decision to create a team solely dedicated to Elkhart is reflective of the success we’ve had in Elkhart over the last 35 years and of our continued growth in the market,” said David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Greg’s deep knowledge of the Elkhart market, combined with his leadership experience and commitment to relationship banking, make him the ideal person to lead this new region.”

Brown will lead a team of three Commercial Banking Officers based in Elkhart, while Todd A. Bruce, Senior Vice President, will continue to lead the Commercial North Region team. The Commercial North Region will focus on serving commercial clients in St. Joseph County and the surrounding Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan communities.

“Greg’s return is a win for Lake City Bank and for our clients,” said Eric H. Ottinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer. “He understands the unique dynamics of the Elkhart community and has a proven track record of building strong client relationships. We’re confident he will continue our strong growth momentum in Elkhart. We’re also excited for the new opportunities that our regional realignment will allow Todd’s team to pursue in South Bend and the surrounding area.”

Brown has 30 years of experience in financial services, including his previous tenure with Lake City Bank as a Commercial Banking Officer from 2016-2021. He has volunteered with many organizations in Elkhart, including serving as a previous board chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County, board treasurer of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, and board treasurer of Elcona Country Club.

“I’m excited to be back at Lake City Bank and to lead the new Commercial Elkhart Region,” said Brown. “Elkhart has been my home since moving here in 2003. It’s a vibrant and resilient community, and I look forward to working with our experienced team to help local businesses grow and thrive.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

