SunnyMining: The most trusted Bitcoin BTC Dogecoin DPGE, LTC, XRP green CLOUD MINING platform in 2025

Fairfax, VA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the United Nations Climate Conference in June 2025, countries pledged to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote green energy transformation by 2030. Faced with the trend of "low carbon + compliance", the mining industry is in urgent need of upgrading. With one-click operation, AI scheduling and 100% clean energy, SunnyMining provides cloud mining services with zero threshold and stable returns, and you can participate in green and compliant mining without hardware.







Promoting Green Cloud Mining: How Energy Policies of Various Countries Empower SunnyMining

United States: Wind power and solar energy tax breaks in the "Reducing Inflation Act" encourage mining to use clean energy

EU: Renewable energy accounts for 45% by 2030, and carbon fees are imposed on high-energy-consuming enterprises

Canada: Green mines enjoy electricity price discounts, and carbon taxes suppress high-emission industries

Norway: 99% hydropower supply, and tradable green electricity certificates are issued

UAE (Dubai): Tax incentives under the 75% clean energy target by 2050

Australia: Renewable energy target subsidies, providing cheap green electricity for mining farms



Sunny Mining Green Cloud Mining Three Core Advantages

√100% clean energy: driven by green energy such as global wind power and solar energy, low-carbon and stable computing power

√AI intelligent scheduling: real-time allocation of computing power without manual intervention

√Compliance and transparency: FCA supervision + daily settlement, real-time cash withdrawal of income



A profit miracle beyond imagination



SunnyMining stands out for its excellent passive income potential - users only need one-click cloud mining and automatic hosting to enjoy an amazing wealth appreciation experience without tedious operations or continuous monitoring.



Get started with one click, just three steps to start cloud mining on sunnymining

Register an account: Visit sunnymining.com and claim your $15 new member bonus immediately

Choose a contract: Multiple flexible options, freely set investment scale

Start mining: The system runs automatically, and the income is credited daily, and can be withdrawn at any time

Clear and flexible visual contract solution:



Investment Amount cycle time Total Net Profit Daily Rate $100 2 Day $100 + $8 4% $500 6 Day $500 + $37.8 1.26% $1,000 10 Day $1,000 + $130 1.3% $4,900 21 Day $4,900 + $1,389 1.35% $81,00 28 Day $8100 + $3220 1.42% $17000 35 Day $33,000 + $8984 1.51% $33,000 43 Day $33,000 + $22,420 1.58%

Why is transparency in cloud mining so critical?

Many DeFi mining or staking projects are unclear about the profit algorithm, lock-up period, and potential risks, making it difficult for investors to predict returns and potentially incur hidden losses.

Sunny Mining Green Cloud Mining is centered on a contract model of fixed returns + clear terms: you can learn about the investment amount, contract period, and daily guaranteed income before signing the contract, helping you plan your investment with peace of mind, avoid risks, and achieve steady value-added in a low-carbon cloud computing ecosystem.



Find out why: Why do investors prefer SunnyMining green cloud mining?



No need to purchase a machine: the hardware is fully managed by SunnyMining, no electricity and maintenance fees

Zero technical threshold: user-friendly interface, one-click ordering, AI management of mining throughout the process

Globally available: you only need to connect to the Internet to participate in the green mine wherever you are

Secure encryption: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection, anti-DDoS and information leakage



User voice:

"As a white-collar worker in New York, I don't have time to build a mining machine. SunnyMining green cloud mining allows me to passively benefit by just moving my phone, without electricity bills and noise, and the income is credited to my account in real time, which saves me peace of mind!"

——Emily, United States



Conclusion: The future of green cloud mining