Survey of the European Yarn Fairs for Spring/Summer 2026: Luxurious Animal Fibres Steal the Show, Cool & Pale Colour Trends, Circularity Takes Center Stage

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of the European yarn fairs for spring/summer 2026" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European yarn fairs for the spring/summer 2026 season were a showcase for the key trends in colour and design for the season, and they offered displays and presentations of the latest innovations in fibres, yarns and knitwear. In terms of colour, cool and pale shades were popular-reflecting a trend towards colours which are calming and fresh. In particular, icy tones of blue were key, watery varieties of green were important, and milky white hues were in abundance.



In terms of design, animal fibres were important in the collections on display - and especially prevalent were luxurious and noble animal fibres, including alpaca, angora, cashmere, mohair and vicuna wool. Also, biodegradable fibres, bio-based fibres and biopolymers were in abundance, and cellulosic fibres were important. For many exhibitors, circularity was a key theme at the fairs, and the principles of circularity were evident in the designs of a number of yarn collections on display.In keeping with this, several exhibitors showcased yarns which had been made using recycled materials derived from textile waste.





Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY

Yarn Fairs

Filo

Pitti Immagine Filati

Premiere Vision Paris

Yarn Trends

Colour

Circularity And Circular Design Principles

Circular Materials

Animal Fibres

Cashmere

Wool

Bio-Based Fibres And Biopolymers

Biodegradable Fibres

Cellulosic Fibres

List of Tables

Table 1: European Yarn Fairs For Spring/Summer 2026 And Autumn/Winter 2026/27

Table 2: 30 Essential Colours For The Spring/Summer 2026 Season

List of Figures

Figure 1: Colours In The Re-Fresh Colour Family

Figure 2: Colours In The Re-Set Colour Family

Figure 3: Colours In The Re-Store Colour Family





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gje4bc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.