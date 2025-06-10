India Power Generation Engines Industry Report 2025: $1.7 Bn Market Trends, Regional insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031 - Cummins and Mahindra Leading Innovations

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Power Generation Engines Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The India Power Generation Engines Market was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.70 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 5.81%

This market is witnessing robust expansion driven by increasing energy demands arising from urbanization and industrialization. Power generation engines play a vital role in converting energy into electricity across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These engines, which operate on fuels such as diesel, natural gas, and petrol, are known for their efficiency and adaptability to various applications.

Technological advancements have enhanced engine performance and environmental compliance, supporting the transition toward more sustainable energy solutions. India's escalating electricity needs, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and construction, coupled with infrastructure growth and government initiatives, are reinforcing the demand for reliable and scalable power generation systems. As energy consumption rises alongside economic growth, power generation engines remain integral to ensuring a continuous and flexible electricity supply nationwide.

Increasing Energy Demand Due to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

India's accelerating industrial development and expanding urban population are major drivers of the power generation engines market. As cities grow and industries such as IT, construction, and manufacturing flourish, the demand for consistent and efficient electricity supply rises sharply. Urban homes are increasingly reliant on modern appliances, adding to the overall power load. Power generation engines, which can be deployed flexibly and scaled according to need, are essential in bridging gaps in grid reliability and providing backup power.

This is particularly critical for new infrastructure and smart city developments. Government investments in industrial corridors and urban expansion further elevate electricity demand. India's position as the third-largest global energy consumer, combined with a projected doubling of energy demand by 2040, highlights the need for scalable generation technologies. The urban population, expected to surpass 600 million by 2030, and an 8% growth in energy use in 2024 - fueled by industrial activity - underline the market's long-term growth potential.

Environmental Concerns and Stringent Emission Regulations

A primary challenge for the India power generation engines market is managing the environmental impact of combustion-based engines. Traditional diesel and coal-fueled engines contribute significantly to air pollution, emitting NOx, SOx, PM, and CO?, which have serious environmental and public health implications. To curb these emissions, the Indian government has implemented stricter regulations, such as the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) norms, mandating lower emissions from engines.

These regulations necessitate significant investments in cleaner technologies and compliance mechanisms from manufacturers. While critical for sustainability, these requirements increase production costs and pose adoption barriers, particularly for smaller firms and budget-sensitive users. Balancing performance, affordability, and environmental compliance remains a key challenge for market stakeholders.

Rising Adoption of Natural Gas Engines for Cleaner Power Generation

A significant trend in the India power generation engines market is the growing shift toward natural gas-powered engines. With rising environmental awareness and tighter emission norms, industries are moving away from diesel and coal to cleaner fuel alternatives. Natural gas engines emit fewer pollutants, making them suitable for meeting regulatory requirements while also reducing operational costs.

Government support for city gas distribution and increased availability of LNG and CNG are further accelerating this transition. Natural gas engines also support combined heat and power (CHP) applications, enhancing energy efficiency. Industrial users in sectors like manufacturing and IT are adopting these systems to meet both performance and sustainability goals. The reliability, efficiency, and environmental advantages of natural gas engines are making them a preferred choice for next-generation power solutions across India.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered India



Key Market Players:

Cummins India Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Mahindra Powerol

Ashok Leyland Limited

Caterpillar India Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens India Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Tata Motors Limited

