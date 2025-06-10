Solar PV Backsheet Market Report 2025-2035: Price Pressure Challenges Backsheet Manufacturers Amidst Global Competition

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar PV Backsheet Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Solar PV Backsheet Market is set to surpass US$4.73 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth forecast through to 2035. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.

Advancements in Backsheet Materials Technology



Material innovation is a critical force shaping the solar PV backsheet market. Traditionally, backsheets have been made using triple-layer structures such as PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and fluoropolymers like PVDF or TedlarA (a DuPont product). However, ongoing R&D has led to the emergence of co-extruded backsheets, mono-material backsheets, and fluorine-free alternatives that promise enhanced durability, lower cost, and environmental compatibility.



For example, Cybrid Technologies has introduced innovative co-extruded backsheets that reduce layer delamination risk and enhance UV resistance. Similarly, Endurans Solar (formerly DSM Advanced Solar) offers a fully recyclable, fluorine-free backsheet with a 30-year field performance record under high UV and damp heat conditions, making it a strong choice for desert or tropical environments.These technological advancements not only reduce lifecycle costs for PV developers but also align with evolving sustainability standards in global solar procurement.



Price Pressure and Margin Compression in a Highly Competitive Market



One of the most critical challenges restraining the global solar PV backsheet market is intense pricing pressure due to overcapacity and commoditization. With the rapid expansion of solar manufacturing, especially in China and Southeast Asia, a significant number of backsheet producers have entered the market, leading to an oversupply of standard backsheet products and a resulting decline in average selling prices (ASPs).



Manufacturers such as Hangzhou First Applied Materials, ZTT, and Cybrid Technologies-who enjoy economies of scale-are often able to offer backsheets at significantly lower prices. This forces smaller players and high-performance product manufacturers to either cut prices or lose market share, even when their products meet higher technical standards.



Moreover, utility-scale developers and EPCs are increasingly cost-sensitive, often prioritizing initial cost savings over long-term performance. This compromises the uptake of advanced, durable, or environmentally friendly backsheet such as fluorine-free or co-extruded types, which tend to carry a price premium.



This race to the bottom on pricing puts a strain on margins, reduces funding for R&D, and poses a challenge for differentiation-especially for Western manufacturers like DuPont and Krempel GmbH, who focus on high-performance and certified products but face tough competition from lower-cost Asian alternatives.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Solar PV Backsheet Market?



The United States'recent decision to impose record-high tariffs-reaching up to 3,521%-on solar panel imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam marks a significant escalation in the ongoing solar trade disputes. Triggered by a year-long investigation into alleged dumping and unfair subsidies linked to Chinese-backed manufacturers operating in Southeast Asia, the move is poised to disrupt the global solar photovoltaic (PV) supply chain.

While aimed at revitalizing domestic solar manufacturing, these tariffs threaten to increase costs and reduce availability of key solar components, including backsheet, which are critical to module durability and performance. As the global solar industry grapples with oversupply, price volatility, and trade realignments, the implications of these U.S. tariffs are expected to ripple across both exporting and importing markets, with particularly sharp impacts on Southeast Asia's manufacturing base and U.S. solar deployment timelines.



On April 22, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced record-breaking tariffs on solar panel imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam-ranging from 250% to as high as 3,521%. These measures follow a year-long investigation initiated by the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, which accused Chinese manufacturers of bypassing existing tariffs by relocating operations to Southeast Asia and benefiting from unfair subsidies.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Fluoropolymer

Non-Fluoropolymer

By Structure

Mono-Film

Barrier-Film

Duo-Film

By Installation

Ground-Mounted

Floating Power Plant

Roof-Mounted

Other Installation

By Application

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Other Applications

By Material

Tedlar / PET / Tedlar

PET / PET / PET

Kynar / PET / Kynar

Co-Extruded Backsheets

Tedlar / PET / EVA

Other Materials

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Solar PV Backsheet Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies'operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

3M Company

Arkema

Canadian Solar

COVEME

Cybrid Technologies

DuPont de Nemours

Isovolta

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co.

Krempel

Madico Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd

Targray Technology International

Toyo Aluminium

Trina Solar

Key Topics Covered:



Market Driving Factors

Growing Installations in Harsh Environmental Conditions Driving the Market Growth

Increasing Rooftop Solar Installations Driving the Market Growth

Integration of Smart Solar Technologies Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

High Installation and Storage Cost of Solar PV and Material Cost Hinder the Market Growth

PV Panel Failures Due to Poor Testing Standard of Backsheet

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market

Expansion of Manufacturing Unit in International Region Opportunities for the Market Growth

High Investment and Contracts Opportunities for the Market Growth

U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Solar PV Backsheet Market?

What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2025-2030) and Long-term (2025-2035) Planning?

Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on Global Solar PV Backsheet Market

How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

Sensitivity Mapping for the Trade Tariff Impact

Trump Tariffs on Solar Products

Overview of the Trump Tariffs on Solar Products:

Direct Effects on Solar Backsheet Suppliers

Changes in Pricing and Costs for Manufacturers

Impact on Competition Among Domestic and International Companies

Shifts in Supply Chains and Sourcing Strategies

Long-Term Implications for the Solar Industry

Potential Scenarios and Impacts in a Second Trump Term Reinstatement or Expansion of Tariffs Increased Focus on "Made in USA" Requirements Trade Tensions with China and Other Major Solar Producers Impact on Investment and Innovation Potential for Increased Costs and Slower Deployment



