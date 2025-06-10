India Industrial Engines Industry Report 2025 Featuring Kirloskar Oil Engines, Cummins, Mahindra Powerol, Greaves Cotton, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Perkins Engines, and Volvo

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Industrial Engines Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Industrial Engines Market was valued at USD 6 Billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 8 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 6.61%

Industrial engines are critical power sources for various heavy-duty applications across sectors like manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and power generation. These engines convert fuel into mechanical energy, driving machinery such as generators, pumps, and compressors.



Their ability to operate on multiple fuel types - including diesel, petrol, natural gas, and biofuels - offers flexibility for diverse industrial needs. Designed for durability and performance, industrial engines are built to withstand tough conditions, high operational loads, and continuous use. With growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies to meet regulatory and sustainability demands. India's industrial engines market is set to grow in tandem with the country's expanding industrial base and infrastructure initiatives, reinforcing the engines' role in maintaining productivity and supporting nationwide development.



Key Market Drivers

Rapid Industrialization and Infrastructure Development



India's rapid industrial and infrastructural expansion is a major catalyst for the industrial engines market. The country is witnessing continuous growth in sectors such as automotive, construction, textiles, and chemicals, where industrial engines are essential for running equipment and machinery. Infrastructure projects - including highways, railways, airports, and energy plants - also demand robust engines for powering heavy construction equipment and generators.

As the government boosts industrial output and modernizes infrastructure, the need for reliable, efficient, and versatile engines is rising. Industrial engines are especially valuable for their adaptability across applications and fuel types, and their capacity to support large-scale, long-duration operations. Their integration into various industrial processes underscores their importance in sustaining productivity across India's growth-focused economy.



Key Market Challenges

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Costs



The India industrial engines market faces growing challenges due to strict environmental regulations. In line with its sustainability goals, the Indian government has implemented advanced emission norms such as Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI), which mandate substantial reductions in pollutants emitted by combustion engines. While these norms aim to improve air quality and align with global standards, they increase both the technical complexity and production costs for manufacturers.

To meet these requirements, engine makers must adopt sophisticated technologies like electronic fuel injection, turbocharging, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and after-treatment systems such as SCR and DPF. These enhancements demand heavy investments in R&D and manufacturing upgrades, raising the cost burden on both producers and end-users. As the regulatory landscape becomes stricter, maintaining competitiveness while complying with evolving emission standards remains a key industry challenge.



Key Market Trends

Transition to Cleaner and Alternative Fuel Engines



India's industrial engines sector is undergoing a significant shift toward alternative and cleaner fuel technologies. In response to emission regulations and sustainability commitments, industries are adopting engines powered by fuels like LNG, ethanol, and electricity. Government policies aimed at decarbonizing transport and industrial systems - such as net-zero emissions by 2070 - are accelerating this trend.



For instance, Blue Energy Motors is scaling up LNG truck production, while automotive companies are introducing engines compatible with ethanol blends and hybrid electric systems. These advancements are reducing environmental impact and enhancing fuel efficiency. The shift to alternative fuels also supports energy diversification and cost optimization, making them increasingly attractive for industrial applications. This transition aligns with global trends and reflects India's commitment to cleaner energy solutions across its engine-based infrastructure.





Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Cummins India Limited

Mahindra Powerol

Greaves Cotton Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Volvo Group India

India Industrial Engines Market, By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Petrol

Gas

India Industrial Engines Market, By Power:

5 - 75 HP

76 - 350 HP

351 - 750 HP

Above 751 HP

India Industrial Engines Market, By End User:

Agriculture

Construction

Power Generation

Others

India Industrial Engines Market, By Region:

South India

North India

West India

East India

