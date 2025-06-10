Navigate EU Clinical Trial Regulations with Confidence: Virtual Seminar on EU Clinical Trial Regulation - EU Filings & Registrations

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Seminar on The EU Clinical Trial Regulation - EU Filings & Registration (August 20, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course covers the requirements for conducting Clinical Studies across the EU via the requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation (for Drugs & Biologics). The course also covers recent updates on EU-GCP associated with the new regulatory framework and highlights the new EU Pharmacovigilance Directive, as it relates to studies and helpful tips for working with European regulators.

The seminar covers the impending changes coming with the EU Parliament's passage of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, which will affect all trials conducted across the EU [new and ongoing].

This course also covers the various licensing methods (for Drugs, Biologics & Combination Products) by which applicants can file for product licenses (Marketing Authorizations) in one or multiple Member States [and EEA], as well as fully across all Member States of the European Union.

This course specifically outlines and discusses the structure of the regulatory agencies at the EU level and across the specific Member States. Course content will explain which procedures are available for which products and then will follow the license processing steps for each pathway.

Learning Objectives

Attendees will leave the Course clearly understanding the requirements under the current Regulations. In addition, this course has been updated to provide participants with competitive insight into:

How the EU and individual countries within Europe Interact

Which registration procedure to use

How regulations affect product development strategies

Understanding the concerns/issues of European Regulatory Personnel

How to negotiate with the regulators

Information necessary for effective submissions

Strategies for streamlining the registration application process for faster approval

The advantages and disadvantages of various registration procedures

How to efficiently initiate trials first patient, first visit

How to link the strategy of Country Selection to an ultimate EU registration pathway

How to stay compliant What can make the difference in your data passing Regulatory scrutiny

Related area-GCP and PV-reporting updates

Impending Changes of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation and timing for Implementation

This live training Seminar includes the following for each registered attendee:

A copy of the presentation slides by download

A certificate of participation for attendee training records

Q/A Session

Free Handouts on EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Who Should Attend:

Business Management

Project Team Members

Legal Team Members

Clinical Operations Staff

Quality Assurance, Monitors, CRAs

Regulatory Affairs

Investigators & Site Study Staff

CROs, Consultants, Insurers

Course Agenda:

Session 1: EU's New Regulation 535/2014 on Clinical Trials, 2022 (77 slides)

Introduction - Foundation of Science-based Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Basics

EU Regulation 536/2014, recently implemented

Trial subjects' concerns / rights

Session 2: ICH Q7, API CGMPs and QMS (81 slides)

ICH Q7 API CGMP

Additional CGMP considerations

Required Records

Methods Validation

Session 3: Risk Management in EU New Drug Development (53 slides)

ICH Q9

Risk Management File - Narrative

Hazards List, FTA, D-, P-, U-FME[C]A's

Review / Report; Use

Session 4: Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs) (22 slides)

EU Medicinal Products Requirements

IMPs

Session 5: EU Clinical Trials Application Process (36 slides)

Application Process

AMS, CMS

Required documents.

Review

Q & A

