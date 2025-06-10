PRM Welcomes Dr. Amro Elfeky to Enhance Endometriosis Care in Houston and Dallas

Dallas, TX, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX (June 10, 2025) – Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is proud to welcome Dr. Amro Elfeky, a highly skilled gynecologic surgeon specializing in endometriosis excision, to PRM’s Centers of Excellence in Houston and Dallas. With expertise in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, Dr. Elfeky performs over 200 complex procedures annually, ensuring endometriosis patients receive precise and effective treatment.

Dr. Elfeky is committed to early diagnosis and a multimodal treatment strategy for endometriosis patients. He believes in a thorough evaluation of each patient’s symptoms and goals, ensuring a personalized, multidisciplinary care plan that maximizes outcomes. His approach integrates prehabilitation and rehabilitation through the PRM Protocol™, working alongside our team of pelvic pain specialists to support optimal recovery and long-term relief.

Having previously led specialized endometriosis centers, Dr. Elfeky has extensive experience collaborating with experts in fertility, gastrointestinal health, and mental health to enhance patient outcomes. Recognizing the complexity of endometriosis, he prioritizes a team-based approach to address all facets of the disease, ensuring that no symptom goes unaddressed.

Fertility is a significant focus in Dr. Elfeky’s treatment philosophy. Chronic inflammation and multiple prior surgeries can negatively impact fertility, which is why he often collaborates with reproductive endocrinologists to develop tailored treatment plans. By addressing endometriosis through a combination of surgical excision and additional supportive treatments, Dr. Elfeky strives to maximize symptom relief and prolong symptom-free intervals.

His philosophy is clear: surgical excision is the foundation of endometriosis treatment, but to achieve the best results, it must be supplemented with additional therapies. By capitalizing on this primary intervention and incorporating pelvic physical therapy, pain management, and hormonal regulation, Dr. Elfeky ensures patients experience the most comprehensive relief possible.

Dr. Elfeky is fluent in Arabic, furthering PRM’s mission to make specialized endometriosis care more accessible to diverse communities. By joining PRM’s Centers of Excellence in Houston and Dallas, he brings his expertise to patients in need of comprehensive, cutting-edge care for endometriosis.

With a dedication to reducing the time patients spend suffering and improving their quality of life, Dr. Elfeky is an invaluable addition to the PRM team. His deep understanding of endometriosis and commitment to a holistic, patient-centered approach will help countless individuals regain control of their health and well-being.

