Competitive Analysis of Key Players in the Global Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market: Boasso Global, Maersk, CONCOR, and More

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market was valued at USD 31.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.3 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.40%.

The market's growth is driven by expanding global trade and the accelerating demands of e-commerce, which require efficient inland freight handling and logistics support. As seaport congestion increases due to rising container volumes, ICDs and dry ports are becoming essential extensions for managing cargo movement inland. These facilities improve connectivity and reduce transit times by supporting multimodal transport involving road, rail, and waterways.

Technological innovations such as AI, IoT, and automation are transforming operations, enhancing visibility, and boosting efficiency. Government investments in logistics parks and special economic zones near ICDs further promote trade facilitation.

Additionally, the shift toward greener logistics is prompting dry ports to integrate eco-friendly practices. Asia-Pacific continues to lead the market, while North America and Africa show emerging potential with expanding transport infrastructure and trade corridors.

Key Market Drivers: Expansion of Global Trade and E-commerce Growth Driving Demand for Efficient Logistics Solutions

The growth of global trade and the rapid expansion of e-commerce are pivotal in driving demand for Inland Container Depots and dry ports. As global merchandise trade continues to climb, inland logistics hubs have become crucial for managing the increased volume of cargo moving between ports and inland destinations. ICDs reduce congestion at coastal terminals and streamline cargo handling, storage, and customs procedures further inland.

The proliferation of e-commerce, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, has created heightened expectations for fast and reliable deliveries, increasing reliance on decentralized logistics infrastructure. Dry ports provide critical multimodal connectivity - linking roads, railways, and inland waterways - to expedite cargo distribution across regions. Their role in last-mile delivery and regional logistics optimization makes them vital assets for modern supply chains adapting to both bulk cargo needs and time-sensitive consumer goods.

Key Market Challenges: Infrastructure Limitations and Connectivity Challenges Hindering Seamless Operations

Despite their strategic value, many ICDs and dry ports face limitations stemming from underdeveloped or outdated infrastructure. Poor connectivity with key transportation modes - especially rail and road - can lead to higher logistics costs and delays in cargo movement. In emerging markets, where rapid trade growth often outpaces infrastructure development, congestion and inefficiencies are common.

Inadequate road networks increase transit times and wear on vehicles, while limited or poorly maintained rail infrastructure restricts bulk and containerized cargo movement. Additionally, the lack of multimodal integration limits the functionality of many dry ports. Equipment shortages and inadequate warehousing facilities further reduce operational effectiveness, especially when handling temperature-sensitive or hazardous goods. These challenges hinder ICDs from operating as fully optimized logistics hubs, affecting their ability to scale with market demand.

Key Market Trends: Adoption of Digitalization and Smart Technologies Transforming ICD and Dry Port Operations

Digitalization is rapidly redefining operations across ICDs and dry ports, transforming them into intelligent logistics hubs. Integration of technologies such as IoT, AI, automation, and blockchain is enhancing visibility, security, and efficiency. Real-time data from IoT-enabled sensors helps track container status, monitor environmental conditions, and manage assets effectively.

AI-driven analytics are improving yard and inventory management by predicting cargo volumes and optimizing routes and resource allocation. Automated systems, including AGVs, robotic cranes, and drones, are increasing speed and accuracy in cargo handling while reducing labor dependency. Blockchain technology is enabling secure and transparent documentation across logistics chains, reducing paperwork and minimizing fraud. These digital advancements are not only streamlining operations but also reinforcing the role of ICDs and dry ports in modern, data-driven supply chains.

Key Market Players:

Boasso Global

Maersk

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)

APM Terminals

Hapag Llyod

Hutchison Ports

Abu Dhabi Terminals

DP World

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market, By Service:

Storage

Handling

Maintenance

Repair

Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market, By Type of Container:

General

Refrigerated

Inland Container Depot and Dry Port Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

South America Brazil Colombia Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwrnw4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment