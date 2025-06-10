CountyOffice.org Launches Free AI-Powered Courses for Homebuyers and Real Estate Investors

CountyOffice.org Logo

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CountyOffice.org, a leading platform used by millions each year to access public property records , has announced the launch of two free online courses designed to educate homebuyers and real estate investors on using public records and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Public records are often seen as complex or inaccessible; these new interactive courses simplify the process of researching ownership data, property history, permits, liens, and more. By combining easy-to-follow video lessons with downloadable resources and AI-powered prompts, CountyOffice.org aims to empower individuals to avoid costly mistakes and uncover real-world opportunities in the real estate market.

How to Buy a House: Everything Buyers Need to Know

Tailored for first-time buyers, this 75-minute course walks users through the entire homebuying journey, from financial preparation and loan pre-approval to property market research, closing, and title history review. Learners will also be introduced to AI tools that streamline market analysis and help interpret inspection reports. The course includes downloadable checklists, budgeting tools, and AI prompts for every stage of the process.

Flipping Homes with AI: A Step-by-Step Guide to Real Estate Investing

Ideal for both new and experienced investors, this 1.75-hour course breaks down the house-flipping process into clear steps, integrating traditional strategies with modern AI technologies. Participants will learn how to:

Identify undervalued properties

Analyze and predict local market trends

Plan and optimize renovation budgets

Manage project timelines and contractors

Market and sell flipped homes effectively





More than 25 downloadable resources are provided, including renovation budget trackers, cost calculators, and AI prompt templates to support each stage of the process.

“Our mission at CountyOffice.org is to simplify access to public records and empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions,” said a spokesperson for CountyOffice.org. “These courses are a natural extension of that mission, helping buyers and investors confidently navigate real estate using data and technology.”

Both courses are self-paced, completely free, and available to all site visitors without an account via the CountyOffice.org Course Overview page . In addition to the core lessons, users can access free tutorial videos that demonstrate how to use CountyOffice.org’s public record tools effectively.

About CountyOffice.org

Founded in 2014, CountyOffice.org is a trusted online resource serving millions of users annually. The platform offers fast, intuitive access to public records and local government office data throughout the United States. From property deeds and court documents to tax information and housing authorities, CountyOffice.org simplifies how people access essential public information.

Learn more by visiting CountyOffice.org or exploring their video tutorials on YouTube at @countyoffice .

Media Contact:

Jyssica Schwartz

Managing Editor, Growlogics Media

jyssica@growlogics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90882787-54f2-46d0-97dd-32a594b17570