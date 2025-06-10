Major Players Driving the Food Cold Chain Logistics Market: 2025 Report Features Profiles of Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Nordic Logistics, Preferred Freezer & more

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Cold Chain Logistics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued at USD 321.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 668.4 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%.

Growth in this market is fueled by the increasing global demand for fresh and perishable food items such as meat, seafood, dairy, fruits, and vegetables, especially within urbanized regions. Consumers are becoming more conscious about food safety, quality, and shelf life, prompting suppliers to invest in advanced, temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

The rise of online grocery platforms and e-commerce has heightened the need for efficient cold chain systems capable of supporting rapid delivery of temperature-sensitive products. Global food trade has also surged, necessitating robust long-distance refrigerated logistics. Technological innovations - such as IoT-based temperature monitoring, blockchain for traceability, and automation - are enhancing visibility and reducing losses across the supply chain.

Additionally, government regulations and environmental sustainability efforts are accelerating the adoption of eco-efficient refrigeration systems, positioning cold chain logistics as a critical pillar in modern food distribution.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Perishable Food and Processed Food Products

The surging demand for perishable and processed food products is a key force propelling the global food cold chain logistics market. As urbanization intensifies and consumer preferences shift toward fresh and ready-to-consume goods, the need for reliable cold chain systems becomes paramount. Dairy, seafood, meat, fruits, vegetables, and frozen meals all require strict temperature control to preserve quality, safety, and shelf life during transport and storage. This demand is especially pronounced in rapidly developing economies, where changing dietary patterns and income levels support the uptake of perishable products.

National initiatives, such as China's plan to build 100 national cold chain hubs by 2025, further illustrate the growing global commitment to expanding cold chain networks. These efforts aim to enhance energy efficiency and ensure food integrity throughout the supply chain, reinforcing the market's momentum.

Key Market Challenges: High Infrastructure and Operational Costs

The development and maintenance of cold chain logistics involve substantial capital and operational expenditure, representing a major challenge for the market. Building and managing temperature-controlled facilities, including cold storage warehouses and refrigerated transportation fleets, require significant financial investment. These systems must comply with strict regulatory and food safety standards, which further increases costs.

The energy demand of refrigeration units, especially in regions with unstable power supply or high electricity prices, poses additional financial burdens. Refrigerated vehicles are also more costly to acquire and maintain compared to conventional trucks and require trained personnel for operation. These cumulative expenses make it difficult for smaller logistics providers to compete and scale, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Cost pressures may deter investment in advanced cold chain systems, limiting market expansion in certain regions.

Key Market Trends: Integration of Smart Technologies and Automation in Cold Chain Logistics

The widespread adoption of smart technologies and automation is redefining the food cold chain logistics landscape. Digital tools such as IoT sensors, AI, blockchain, and cloud-based platforms are enabling real-time monitoring and more precise control over environmental conditions. IoT devices integrated into storage and transport systems allow for continuous temperature and humidity tracking, alerting operators immediately if thresholds are breached.

This level of oversight minimizes spoilage and ensures compliance with food safety standards. AI and machine learning applications are being used to forecast demand, streamline inventory, and optimize routing, significantly improving delivery accuracy and cost-efficiency.

Additionally, blockchain technology is revolutionizing traceability by securely documenting each stage of the cold chain, enhancing transparency and consumer confidence. These innovations are not only increasing operational efficiency but are also critical in promoting food safety and sustainability throughout the supply chain.

Key Market Players

Americold Logistics

Agro Merchant Group

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Lineage Logistics

Nordic Logistics

Preferred Freezer

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Food Cold Chain Logistics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Food Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Product Type:

Storage

Transportation

Value-Added Services

Food Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application:

Fruits

Vegetables

Dairy Products

Others

Food Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Construction Type:

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Food Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

South America Brazil Colombia Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $321.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $668.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5y5ucg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment