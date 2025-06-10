North American Temporary Cooling Market Report 2025 Featuring Aggreko, Carrier, Daikin, Herc, Mobile Air & Power, Polygon, Resolute Industrial, Sunbelt, Caterpillar, Trane Technologies, United Rentals

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 North American Temporary Cooling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fueled by a perfect storm of AI-driven demand, soaring construction activity, and persistent equipment shortages, the North American Temporary Cooling Market reached nearly $2 billion in revenues in 2024 and is projected to hit $3 billion by 2031
The market experienced significant growth in 2024 compared to the previous year and is now expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6%, signaling a lasting shift in how businesses approach climate control.
This report provides an overview of the cooling equipment rental market in North America (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end user, competitive supplier landscape and forecasts to 2031.
In 2024, AI adoption outpaced infrastructure capacity across the tech sector, forcing data centers to rent large-scale chiller systems as a stopgap while awaiting permanent installations. Although post-COVID delays have eased, lead times remain long - driven now more by surging demand than by supply chain disruptions. At the same time, prolonged heat waves strained cooling infrastructure in healthcare, education, and manufacturing, further boosting rental demand.
Despite intensified competition putting pressure on margins, rising rental prices in certain segments straining customer budgets, and ongoing shortages of skilled labor, the market continues to push forward with strong momentum.
Major trends reshaping the industry include the rise of energy-efficient, innovative eco-friendly cooling solutions and adoption of telematics for remote monitoring. Re-rental activity is also climbing, as regional players increasingly collaborate to meet peak demands during hot seasons or overlapping project timelines. This trend has helped bridge fleet shortages while offering national coverage to clients operating across multiple job sites.
As the market grows more crowded and complex - marked by concentration in larger chiller segments and increasing fragmentation in smaller units - operational efficiency is becoming an increasingly important differentiator. Companies with broad equipment fleets, strong logistics capabilities, and strategic re-rental partnerships are gaining traction.
Market leaders such as United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Aggreko, Trane Technologies, and Herc Rentals are leveraging their scale and infrastructure to meet both immediate and long-term cooling needs across sectors. Some other key companies covered in the report include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Applied Americas, the Caterpillar Dealership Network, Resolute Industrial, Mobile Air & Power, and Polygon, among others.
Market Summary
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2024-2031
- Market Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Competitive Factors
- Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends
- Energy Efficiency
- Rental Fleet Telematics
- Eco-friendly Cooling Solutions
- Re-rental Partnerships
Company Profiles
- Aggreko plc
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin Applied Americas
- Herc Rentals
- Mobile Air & Power
- Polygon
- Resolute Industrial
- Sunbelt Rentals
- The Caterpillar Dealership Network
- Trane Technologies
- United Rentals
Report Scope
Rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:
- Spot Coolers
- Air Conditioners
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers
- Air Handling Units (AHUs)
Customer:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Data centers
- Education
- Events
Cooling Capacity (Tonnage):
- Less than 25 tons
- 25 to 100 tons
- 101 to 400 tons
- More than 400 tons
