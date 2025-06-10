Global Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Set to Reach USD 4.85 Billion by 2030: Actionable Insights into Growth Trends and Regional Forecasts

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drinking Water Adsorbents Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Drinking Water Adsorbents Market was valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.85 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.09%.

This growth is driven by increasing global concerns over water contamination, stricter regulatory frameworks, and heightened demand for clean drinking water. Adsorbents are essential for removing pollutants such as heavy metals, pathogens, organic compounds, PFAS, and microplastics in both municipal and residential water systems. The market is gaining traction amid rising urbanization, industrialization, and deteriorating water quality in emerging economies.

Activated carbon remains the dominant material due to its effectiveness in eliminating chlorine and organic substances. Innovations have accelerated the adoption of advanced alternatives like zeolites, MOFs, graphene, and bio-based adsorbents. These newer materials offer higher specificity, reusability, and sustainability, aligning with growing environmental and public health priorities.

Additionally, ion exchange resins and alumina-based products are expanding in regions dealing with fluoride and heavy metal contamination.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Contamination of Global Water Sources

The increasing pollution of freshwater supplies is a key factor propelling the demand for drinking water adsorbents. Industrial effluents, agricultural chemicals, and untreated urban wastewater introduce hazardous substances such as heavy metals, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and nitrates into lakes, rivers, and aquifers. Adsorbents are vital for removing these contaminants by trapping them at a molecular level.

According to WHO, over 2 billion people rely on water sources tainted with fecal matter, while more than 785 million lack access to basic drinking water. Additionally, widespread arsenic contamination in regions like South Asia endangers millions. These alarming statistics drive municipal bodies and private water treatment providers to adopt adsorbent technologies to meet growing water quality standards. Their ability to target trace contaminants and compatibility with both large-scale and point-of-use systems make them indispensable in addressing the global water crisis.

Key Market Challenges:

High Operational and Replacement Costs

A major challenge in the drinking water adsorbents market is the high cost of operation and frequent replacement associated with these systems. Materials like activated carbon and ion exchange resins lose efficiency over time and require regeneration or replacement, which can be costly and resource-intensive. Municipal treatment facilities face high operational costs due to energy and chemical requirements during adsorbent regeneration.

In residential settings, the recurring expense of replacing filter cartridges every few months can deter users. While advanced materials like MOFs and functionalized composites offer superior performance, their production and integration remain expensive, limiting accessibility in low-income regions. As a result, cost remains a barrier to widespread adoption, especially in areas that urgently need improved water purification solutions. Unless affordability is addressed through cost-reduction strategies or financial support programs, this challenge will continue to hinder market penetration and long-term sustainability.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Use of Bio-Based and Sustainable Adsorbents

Environmental sustainability is emerging as a central focus in the water purification sector, leading to increased interest in bio-based adsorbents. Governments and consumers are prioritizing green solutions that are both effective and eco-friendly. Derived from natural sources like coconut shells, rice husk, jute, banana peels, and biopolymers such as chitosan and cellulose, these adsorbents offer low environmental impact, cost-effectiveness, and local availability.

Biochar, for example, is proving effective against fluoride and arsenic, while chitosan-based materials are gaining ground in heavy metal removal. These materials are particularly suitable for low-resource settings due to their affordability and ease of disposal. Researchers are also enhancing their adsorption capacity through chemical modifications and metal oxide integration. The growing adoption of bio-based adsorbents reflects a shift toward more sustainable, community-friendly water treatment solutions that align with circular economy principles and minimize environmental harm.

Key Market Players:

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Xylem Inc.

Purolite (An Ecolab Company)

BASF SE

Lenntech B.V.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Thermax Limited

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Osaka Gas Chemicals Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Drinking Water Adsorbents Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends detailed below:

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, By Material Type:

Activated Carbon

Zeolites

Clay

Alumina

Silica Gel

Others

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, By Contaminant Type:

Organic Contaminants

Inorganic Contaminants

Microbial Contaminants

Emerging Contaminants

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Municipal Water Treatment

Commercial Buildings

Industrial

Others

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



