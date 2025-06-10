Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2030: High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies and Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in Home Care Settings

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Tubes (NG, NJ, OG, Gastronomy), Pumps: Feeding, Syringes; Consumables), Age (Neonates, Pediatric, Adult), Application (Oncology, GIT, Neuro, Diabetes), End User (Hospitals, Home, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for enteral feeding devices is projected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2030, from USD 2.96 billion in 2025

This expansion is largely driven by advancements in medical technology, which have made enteral feeding systems safer, more effective, and easier for caregivers and family members to manage. Rigorous specifications from healthcare authorities ensure that these systems meet high standards of safety and efficiency. Other factors contributing to market growth include competition within the industry, demographic shifts, economic factors, globalization, patient-centered design, digital integration, and sustainability considerations.





The Asia Pacific region, comprising Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The region has experienced a notable acceleration in the market growth rate for enteral feeding devices. Contributing factors include demographic changes, economic growth, increased affordability, advancements in technology, regulatory frameworks, improved healthcare awareness, the expansion of healthcare services, enhanced trade and market access, and various government initiatives. Together, these factors create a highly dynamic market that fosters innovation and growth opportunities for both local and international companies.



Enteral feeding tubes to be largest segment during forecast period



The enteral feeding tubes segment is projected to hold the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market between 2025 and 2030. Key factors driving this trend include the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, the rise in geriatric population, rapid advancements in technology, a surge in home health care, pediatric applications, heightened awareness of nutritional management, compliance with regulations, and increased health care spending. Manufacturers will need to innovate flexibly to meet diverse patient needs while ensuring safety and usability in various clinical settings, influenced by the global evolution of these factors.



Oncology to surpass other applications during forecast period



In 2024, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The factors influencing enteral feeding practices in oncology include nutritional support for the cancer treatment patient, enhanced recovery after surgery protocol, management of cancer-related malnutrition, technological advances, individualized nutritional planning, integration of enteral feeding with palliative care, economic issues, regulatory support, patient education, and other related ongoing research and development. These factors facilitate the effective utilization of enteral feeding to enhance the patient's quality of life and outcomes pertaining to a cancer diagnosis.



Hospitals & surgical centers segment to be prevalent during forecast period



Hospitals & surgical centers are expected to be the largest segment in the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period. The increasing use of enteral feeding in these facilities is primarily due to its positive impact on patient outcomes and the resulting cost savings in healthcare. Other contributing factors include compliance with regulations, advancements in technology, enhancements in patient safety and comfort, increased awareness and education about enteral feeding, integration with electronic health records (EHR), government initiatives, patient-centered care models, and collaboration among healthcare professionals. As these factors evolve, enteral feeding will continue to play a crucial role in patient care in hospitals and surgical centers.

Prominent players in this market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA. (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Cook Medical (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage

Market Dynamics: Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the enteral feeding devices market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product & service launches in the enteral feeding devices market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the enteral feeding devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA. (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Cook Medical (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US), among others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Region

Us Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Country and End User

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefits and Cost-Effectiveness of Enteral Nutrition

High Incidence of Preterm Births and Genetic Disorders in Pediatric and Neonatal Patients

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population and Age-Related Chronic Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Dysphagia

Restraints

Complications Associated With Enteral Feeding Devices

Lack of Awareness About Feeding Tubes

Opportunities

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in Home Care Settings

Challenges

Insufficient Reimbursement Policies in Emerging Economies

Shortage of Endoscopy Specialists

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Reimbursement Scenario

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Flow Generation Mechanisms

Flow Control Technologies

Complementary Technologies

Smart Feeding Pumps

Feeding Tube Replacement Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Patient Monitoring Systems

Digital Connectivity

Nutrition Supplements

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Raw Material Procurement and Product Manufacturing

Distribution, Marketing and Sales, and After-Sales Services

Supply Chain Analysis

Prominent Companies

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End Users

Companies Featured

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Cardinal Health

Nestle SA

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Danone SA

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed Corporation

Cook Medical

Moog, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Vygon

Enteral Access Technologies Ltd.

Fidmi Medical

Lifepum Meditech

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Omex Medical Technology

Danumed Medizintechnik GmbH.

Medline Industries

Fuji Systems Corporation

Kentec Medical.

Dynarex Corporation

Vesco Medical, LLC

Medela AG

Alcor Scientific

Romsons





