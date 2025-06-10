New Bentley Dealership to Open in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Barbara Auto Group is pleased to announce it has been appointed to represent Bentley for sales and service for the Santa Barbara area.

Santa Barbara Auto Group was founded in 2004 on the principles of offering their customers “Simply the Best” automotive products and services. In pursuit of that principle, they are pleased to announce Bentley Santa Barbara as a new addition to Santa Barbara Auto Group. To ensure a seamless and elevated experience, their sales and service teams have and will continue to receive specialized Bentley training. They are committed to delivering the highest level of care and professionalism to meet your Bentley desires and needs.

“Santa Barbara Auto Group has always been about offering our customers Simply the Best automotive sales and service. In our pursuit of offering Simply the Best to our customers, we are pleased to announce Bentley Santa Barbara as a new addition to Santa Barbara Auto Group,” stated Steve Knappenberger, Owner, Santa Barbara Auto Group.

Bentley Santa Barbara will have vehicles on display and be ready to sell new Bentleys starting June 12.

The service team is completing their Bentley certification and will be ready to begin servicing Bentley vehicles no later than June 30.

Bentley Santa Barbara has new Bentley vehicles en route to Santa Barbara and is ready to accept custom orders at your convenience.

Bentley Santa Barbara looks forward to welcoming you and providing the extraordinary Bentley experience you deserve.

Bentley Santa Barbara is located at 401 South Hope Avenue, adjacent to the Jaguar Land Rover showroom. Bentley Santa Barbara can be reached at 805-682-2800 or at https://bentleysantabarbara.com.

