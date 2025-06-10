High Speed Motors Strategic Industry Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030 - OEM Shift Toward Integrated Motor-Controller Packages Accelerates Demand for High-Speed Brushless DC Motors

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Motors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High Speed Motors was valued at US$13.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The key advantage of high speed motors lies in their ability to reduce the size of mechanical systems by eliminating gearboxes or speed multipliers. This translates into lighter and more efficient systems with lower maintenance costs and improved dynamic performance. In high-precision machining, for example, high speed spindles improve surface finish and reduce cycle times, making them essential in aerospace, automotive, and mold manufacturing sectors.

The Growth in the High Speed Motors Market Is Driven by Several Factors.



The growth in the high speed motors market is driven by several factors linked to high-precision manufacturing trends, automation demand, and innovations in motor control systems. Technologically, the development of lightweight rotor materials, advanced cooling methods, and high-frequency drive electronics is enabling higher operating speeds and improved energy efficiency. Integration with IoT and predictive maintenance platforms is also enhancing motor lifecycle and reliability in critical systems.



On the end-use side, the surge in industrial automation, electric vehicle development, aerospace innovation, and medical equipment precision is fueling adoption across sectors. The move toward miniaturized, gearless, and high-performance drive systems in robotics and EV powertrains is further broadening market scope. As global industries push for efficiency, reliability, and compact motion control solutions, high speed motors are poised to play a central role in next-generation electromechanical systems.

How Are Technology Innovations Enhancing Performance and Integration of High Speed Motors?



Recent developments in motor design, materials, and control systems have significantly improved the performance of high speed motors. Key advances include the use of high-frequency laminated cores, permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) architectures, and enhanced rotor balancing to minimize vibrations at high RPMs. High-efficiency cooling systems - such as water jackets, oil mist, and hybrid air-oil cooling - are being integrated to manage the heat generated during high-speed operation.



Digital control systems, including field-oriented control (FOC), vector drives, and real-time feedback loops via encoders or sensors, are now standard for precision regulation. Manufacturers are also utilizing simulation-driven design to optimize rotor dynamics and reduce mechanical stress, enabling motors to operate at ultra-high speeds safely. With the electrification of mobility and industry, integration with battery systems and smart controllers is expanding the adaptability of high speed motors in EVs and robotics.



Which Application Sectors and Regions Are Leading Market Expansion?



The industrial automation sector is the primary driver of high speed motor adoption, particularly in CNC machinery, robotics, and high-speed compressors. Aerospace and defense applications - including unmanned systems and aircraft components - also demand high speed motors for their power-to-weight ratio and reliability. The medical sector uses these motors in surgical drills, dental tools, and centrifuges where precision and hygiene are paramount.



Asia-Pacific leads the global market, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, where precision manufacturing, electronics, and automotive production are thriving. North America and Europe remain key innovation centers, focusing on aerospace, EV technology, and industrial R&D. The expansion of smart factories and advanced manufacturing hubs globally is increasing the demand for compact, high-efficiency motor systems that deliver both speed and control.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Calnetix Technologies LLC, Celeroton AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Induction Motor segment, which is expected to reach US$9.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.0%. The Permanent Magnet Motor segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Product (Induction Motor, Permanent Magnet Motor, Other Products)

Power Range (High Voltage, Low Voltage)

Application (Machine Tools, Power Generation, Compressor, Bearings, Other Applications)

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

High Speed Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Electric Vehicle Adoption Propels Demand for Compact and Efficient High Speed Motors

Growth in Industrial Automation and Robotics Drives Use of High RPM Motors in Precision Applications

Increasing Deployment in Aerospace and Defense Equipment Expands Market for High Speed Electric Drives

Rising Focus on High-Efficiency, Low-Footprint Motors Strengthens Demand in HVAC and Compressor Systems

Advancements in Magnetic Materials and Rotor Design Fuel Development of Ultra-High Speed Motor Solutions

Proliferation of High-Speed Spindles in CNC Machining Enhances Demand for High Frequency Motors

Integration of High Speed Motors in Energy Storage Systems and Flywheel Applications Expands Market Scope

Growth in Turbo Blowers and Centrifugal Compressors Throws Spotlight on Specialized Motor Solutions

Development of Compact Cooling Systems Enables Thermal Management in High RPM Motor Designs

Surging Demand in Medical Devices Such as Surgical Drills and Centrifuges Drives Miniature High Speed Motor Use

Electric Aircraft and Air Taxi Prototypes Leverage Lightweight High Speed Motors for Propulsion Systems

OEM Shift Toward Integrated Motor-Controller Packages Accelerates Demand for High-Speed Brushless DC Motors

Automotive Turbocharging Systems Integrating Electric Assistance Strengthen Use of High Speed E-Motors

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Calnetix Technologies LLC

Celeroton AG

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Maxon Motor AG

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Siemens AG

SKF Group

Synchrony

Toshiba Corporation

WEG S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvhld3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment