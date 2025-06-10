The GLP-1 Revolution: GLP-1 Reshaping Global Cooking Ingredients Market

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Revolution: Insights for Food and Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GLP-1 usage is going to rise considerably across the world in the coming years, confronting food and beverages with both challenges and opportunities. The pressure on volumes is going to be considerable, but changing needs of GLP-1 users will at the same time boost demand in many categories.



The GLP-1 Revolution: Insights for Food and Beverages global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares.

Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world.

Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Edible Oils, Meals and Soups, Sauces, Dips and Condiments, Sweet Spreads.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

The meaning of the glp-1 Revolution

Food and beverage category impacts

GLP-1-friendly innovation

Conclusions

