Pet Bird Health Market Expansion: How Rising Bird Ownership and Advanced Diagnostics Drive Growth

The Pet Bird Health Market was valued at USD 0.92 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.47 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.14%.

The market is experiencing steady growth fueled by the increasing appeal of exotic and companion birds among pet owners. With pet humanization extending to avian species, there is a notable rise in demand for healthcare products, preventive treatments, nutritional supplements, and diagnostics tailored to birds. Enhanced awareness through social media and rising disposable incomes have led owners to invest in premium health solutions.

Popular bird species such as parrots, cockatiels, and canaries are gaining prominence, boosting market potential. Technological improvements in avian diagnostics, such as advanced screening and early disease detection, along with the proliferation of online veterinary consultations and avian-specific e-commerce platforms, are making specialized care more accessible.

Growing collaboration between veterinarians and product developers is further enhancing the availability of customized health plans, driving the global expansion of the pet bird health segment.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Pet Bird Ownership

The increasing number of households keeping pet birds is a primary driver for the growth of the global pet bird health market. Birds are favored by individuals living in compact spaces or urban settings due to their manageable care needs, quiet nature, and engaging companionship. Millennials and older adults are especially drawn to pet birds for emotional connection and ease of care.

This growing base of bird owners is creating sustained demand for health solutions that support long-term avian wellness. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), as of early 2024, approximately 2.1 million U.S. households - equivalent to 1.6% - owned pet birds, reflecting a steady rise in avian companionship and associated health care needs.

Key Market Challenges: Limited Availability of Avian Veterinary Specialists

A major obstacle in the global pet bird health market is the scarcity of veterinary professionals trained in avian medicine. Birds possess unique physiological traits that require specialized diagnostic and treatment approaches not typically covered in general veterinary education. This lack of expertise often leads to misdiagnosis, delayed care, and limited treatment options, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where veterinary access is already constrained.

Most avian health services are concentrated in urban centers, creating disparities in care availability. Furthermore, the shortage of trained specialists discourages investment in new avian-targeted therapeutics, slowing innovation in the field. Expanding veterinary training and increasing awareness about avian care specialization are essential to addressing this market barrier.

Key Market Trends: Integration of Digital Platforms and Telehealth Services

The integration of digital technologies and telehealth services is redefining how avian healthcare is delivered. Telemedicine platforms now enable bird owners to consult with avian specialists remotely, addressing the issue of limited accessibility to in-person care. These services are particularly valuable in regions where avian veterinarians are scarce, reducing stress for both birds and owners while ensuring timely intervention.

Remote consultations offer guidance on nutrition, behavior, preventive treatments, and symptom management, contributing to improved outcomes. This digital shift supports the broader trend of accessible, on-demand veterinary services and is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling avian health services globally.

Key Market Players:

Vetafarm Pty Ltd.

Johnson Veterinary Products Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

HomeoPet LLC

Zoetis Inc.

VioVet Ltd.

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC

Vetnil Industria e Comercio de Produtos Veterinarios Ltda.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Pet Bird Health Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Pet Bird Health Market, By Product:

Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Others

Pet Bird Health Market, By Application:

Parasitic Infestations

Bacterial Infections

Others

Pet Bird Health Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retails

E-Commerce

Veterinary Hospital/ Clinics

Pet Bird Health Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE





