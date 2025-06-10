UV Stabilizers (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers) Market: Cosmetics & Sunscreens, Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, and Quenchers), Application (Personal Care, Cosmetics & Sunscreens, Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global UV stabilizers market is projected to grow from USD 2.53 billion in 2024 to USD 3.72 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.76% from 2025

UV stabilizers are essential in applications such as automotive, packaging, agriculture, and building & construction for protecting materials against UV radiation-induced degradation like discoloration and strength loss. By enhancing material durability, UV stabilizers help manufacturers maintain product quality, reduce maintenance costs, and meet stringent performance and sustainability standards. Innovations in HALS and UV absorbers are further driving market growth as rapid industrialization boosts demand.

UV absorbers accounted for the second-largest share of the UV stabilizers market, in 2023. Their capacity to protect against UV degradation makes them a preferred choice for manufacturers focused on long-term product durability. As global demand for UV-resistant materials rises, especially in high sun exposure areas, UV absorbers are expected to sustain their market prominence.

Agriculture emerges as the second fastest-growing UV stabilizer application during the forecast period. The increased use of plastic films, greenhouse coverings, and irrigation components that require UV stabilization contributes to this growth. In modern farming, particularly in emerging economies and sunny regions, UV stabilizers are pivotal for extending product life, reducing replacement frequency, and enhancing crop yield, critical in sustainable agriculture.

North America emerged as the third-largest market for UV stabilizers. The region's strong production base, rigorous environmental regulations, and the presence of key industries like automotive and packaging propel this dominance. Manufacturers in North America are investing in UV stabilization technologies to meet high durability and sustainability standards. Innovation and R&D continue to support the market's advancement, with major global players influencing trends and performance.

Key players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Rianlon Corporation (China), Suqian Unitech Corp., Ltd. (China), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), SONGWON Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), SABO S.p.A. (Italy), Arkema (France), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (Taiwan), and SI Group, Inc. (US).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand From Packaging Industry Growing Demand From Construction Industry Rising Demand in Asia Pacific and North America

Restraints Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices High Production Costs

Opportunities Increasing Use of Nanocomposites in Uv Stabilizers Growing Agricultural Films Industry

Challenges Stringent Government Regulations



