LOKLiK Unveils LOKLiK iEngrave - The Most Easy-to-Use Laser Engraver for Beginners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLiK, a leading innovator in the crafting industry, officially announces the launch of the LOKLiK iEngrave™ — a beginner-friendly 10W laser engraver designed to make laser crafting more accessible than ever. Combining powerful cutting and engraving capabilities with enhanced safety and intuitive operation, this machine is ideal for creators of all skill levels — especially novices.

To reduce safety risks and ensure a safer working environment significantly for home creators, LOKLiK also introduces its recommended version: LOKLiK iEngrave™ - Cover, which features a protective enclosure. Both models are now available on HTVRONT's official websites starting June 10th.

Pre-Sale Pricing:

LOKLiK iEngrave™: $389.99 — $110 OFF listed price $499.

LOKLiK iEngrave™ - Cover: $529 — $170 OFF the listed price $699.





"Laser engraving shouldn't be limited to factories or industrial professionals," said Tim Lei, Product Director at LOKLiK. "With a user-friendly laser engraver designed for home use, we empower people to craft beautiful, intricate projects right from their own space. Our mission is simple: you bring the ideas, and we provide the tools to make them real."

LOKLiK iEngrave™ is built with a sturdy all-metal frame and a pre-assembled, one-piece design — enabling users to get started right out of the box with minimal setup. Whether you're a novice or a proficient DIY enthusiast, this plug-and-play engraver removes traditional barriers and lets you focus on bringing your ideas to life.

Packed with the 10W laser head, the LOKLiK iEngrave™ delivers a top engraving speed of 500 mm/s and up to 40% faster cutting efficiency compared to conventional laser engravers. Powered by an optimized algorithm and premium motor system, it ensures smooth, efficient performance for both detailed custom work and batch production. The 0.02 mm precision and the ability to cut more than 300+ materials, including basswood, acrylic, glass, leather, and even irregular surfaces like leaves, baseball bats, and stones, make it a truly versatile tool for a wide range of projects at home or in small creative businesses.

To enhance its safety features, both the LOKLiK iEngrave™ and LOKLiK iEngrave™ - Cover is equipped with fire, overheat, and tilt sensors, along with emergency stop buttons and safety lock, ensuring safe operation at all times. For added protection, the cover version includes a fully enclosed design to minimize exposure to smoke, dust, and laser light — making it especially suitable for homes, classrooms, and small custom businesses. Later this June, LOKLiK and HTVRONT will co-host a creative workshop at Bronx International High School in New York, where students and teachers will explore laser crafting firsthand — aiming to spark creativity and hands-on learning in education.





"Our goal is to empower creativity at home through safe, practical tools," said Herman Zhou, CEO of HTVRONT & LOKLiK. "Whether it's a DTF printer or our latest laser engraver, every product we design bridges imagination with possibility. We believe the only limit should be your creativity — and we're here to provide the tools that make every idea real."

For more information about LOKLiK iEngrave™, please check out: https://www.htvront.com/pages/loklik-iengrave

