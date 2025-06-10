Giftbit Expands Global Footprint, Emphasizes Ease

SEATTLE and CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftbit, a digital payouts and gift card platform for businesses, has launched new features to improve reward management and expand its international offering. Highlights include one-click add-to-wallet functionality for prepaid Visa® cards, enhanced reporting, and a major expansion of its global gift card catalog.

One-Click Add-to-Wallet Feature

Recipients of prepaid Visa rewards can now instantly add their balance to Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay with a single click. No apps, logins, or manual data entry required.

“Smooth activation matters,” said Leif Baradoy, Giftbit’s CEO and founder. “Other vendors make people jump through hoops which lead to frustration and user fatigue. We’re focused on a seamless cardholder experience.”

The update also includes PIN support for spending at gas stations and convenience stores.

Reward Management a Breeze With New Reporting Dashboard

Giftbit is proud to launch one of its most highly requested features: an intuitive reward history dashboard. Customers can now easily view, sort, and filter sent rewards by date, status, brand, or campaign, all within the Giftbit web application. This update helps program managers track unclaimed rewards, resend with ease, and monitor contact list health, making it easy to find key details and take action across multiple orders all in one place.

“The new Rewards History view has made it so much easier for us to stay on top of undeliverable rewards,” said Giftbit customer Hunter Lisenby of United Communications. “We can quickly spot bad contact email addresses and fix the issue without digging through individual orders.”

Expanded Global Reach

Giftbit believes incentive programs should have the ability to reach entire audiences no matter where they reside. That’s why it’s proud to support local currency rewards in over 30 countries, enabling businesses to send payouts in the recipient’s currency for a more personal and seamless experience.

Supported regions now include:



Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United States.

(Prepaid Mastercard® available globally wherever Mastercard is accepted)

Strategic Partnerships Expand Catalog Offering

New partnerships make Giftbit’s gift card catalog more reliable and diverse. Built-in backups prevent outages and strengthen a smooth end-to-end reward experience.

"A strong catalog is key," said Nat Salvione, Giftbit’s Chief Commercial Officer. "These partnerships help us deliver stable rewards anytime, anywhere."

In addition, Giftbit has upgraded their funding and payment processes to allow customers to fund their accounts in their preferred currency for easier operational control.

Simplifying Global Rewards, Now and Ahead

Giftbit continues to invest in the future of global digital rewards. The platform now supports:

1,000+ payout products

30+ local currencies

25 funding currencies

Regional brand support in 40+ countries

Global prepaid card options in 100+ countries



These enhancements make it easier than ever for businesses to scale their reward programs across borders with built-in flexibility, choice, and regional support.

About Giftbit

Giftbit helps companies send digital payouts and rewards at scale. Its platform offers branded gift cards, prepaid cards, and global payout options, making it easy to incentivize and reward employees, customers, and partners anytime, anywhere.

Learn more at: www.giftbit.com .

Media Contact: Zoe North — pr@giftbit.com