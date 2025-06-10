American National Insurance Company Introduces Smart Start Accumulator Series

HOUSTON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company announces the launch of its innovative Smart Start Accumulator Series, a series of single premium fixed indexed annuities designed to provide clients with the opportunity for significant growth by maximizing accumulation potential from day one.

The series, which includes Smart Start Accumulator and Smart Start Accumulator Plus, leverages Nobel Prize-winning research to offer easy-to-understand portfolio allocation options based on their individual risk tolerance and retirement goals1. A conservative, moderate, and aggressive portfolio option is available along with a custom allocation option. This helps policyholders confidently navigate their financial future with a strategy that meets their individual needs.

One of the key features of the Smart Start Accumulator Series is the Best Entry Window, which sets all the selected index starting values at their lowest point in the initial 90-day period, which can help clients maximize their first-year growth potential. Additionally, the Smart Start Accumulator Plus offers premium enhancement options that can provide an immediate boost to the annuity's value. Clients choose the enhancement level that best suits their savings goals and financial strategy.

"We are proud to bring practical financial solutions that help our clients build a secure future with confidence,” said Chad Ferrell, Senior Vice President and Chief of Annuity Distribution at American National. “By integrating strategic indexing options and enhancement features, this series empowers individuals to make smart investment choices that align with their long-term financial goals while minimizing exposure to unnecessary risks."

The series also includes various strategies for interest crediting based on market index performance, including the S&P 500® Value Cap2, S&P 500® Dynamic Intraday TCA Index2, S&P MARC 5% Excess Return Index2, Invesco QQQ Portfolio Plus Index3, and Morningstar® Global Wide Moat VC 7 Index4.

For more information, please visit AmericanNational.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

Founded in 1905 and based in Galveston, Texas, American National Insurance Company (American National) is dedicated to being a source of certainty for millions of Americans through a comprehensive range of wealth protection, retirement, and insurance products and services. American National combines our expertise and resources to cater to the diverse needs of our clients, guiding them towards financial security and peace of mind. For more information, visit our website at AmericanNational.com.

Annuities, life insurance and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility only for the products and services it issues.

1 Markowitz, H.M. (1959). Portfolio Selection: Efficient Diversification of Investments. New York: John Wiley & Sons. (reprinted by Yale University Press, 1970, ISBN 978-0-300-01372-6; 2nd ed. Basil Blackwell, 1991, ISBN 978-1-55786-108-5). “Nobel Prize”. Encyclopedia Britannica. 2007. Archived from the original on 29 April 2015.

2 The S&P MARC 5% Index, S&P 500®Index, and S&P 500® Dynamic Intraday TCA Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and have been licensed for use by American National Insurance Company. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”) and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by American National Insurance Company. American National Insurance Company’s products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P MARC 5% Index, S&P 500®Index, and S&P 500® Dynamic Intraday TCA Index.

3 Invesco Indexing LLC (“Licensor”) has licensed the Index to American National Insurance Company to be used as a component of certain fixed index annuity products (the “Products”). The Index may be calculated by a third party or contain third-party data, each third-party provider and Licensor are collectively “Licensor Parties”. The Products are not sponsored, operated, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Licensor Parties. The Index, the proprietary data therein, and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from Licensor, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without Licensor’s prior written approval. The Products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by Licensor Parties. Licensor Parties make no express or implied warranties, and hereby expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the Index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall Licensor Parties have any liability for any special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

4 The Morningstar Indexes are the exclusive property of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar, Inc., its affiliates and subsidiaries, its direct and indirect information providers and any other third party involved in, or related to, compiling, computing or creating any Morningstar Index (collectively, “Morningstar Parties”) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness and/or timeliness of the Morningstar Indexes or any data included therein and shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. None of the Morningstar Parties make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the results to be obtained from the use of the Morningstar Indexes or any data included therein.

Form Series: FIA25; ICC25 (Forms may vary by state). When a person buys this annuity, the person is not buying an ownership interest in any stock or index. Not FDIC/NCUA insured / Not a deposit / Not insured by any federal government agency / No bank/CU guarantee / May lose value.