Numem Addresses AI’s Dirty Secret: Memory Is the Real Bottleneck

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI has a memory problem. Traditional SRAM and DRAM were never designed to meet the scale and intensity of today’s AI workloads – and their limitations in power, bandwidth and density are slowing progress. As models grow and inference demands surge across data centers and edge environments, memory has become the critical bottleneck. Processing performance has skyrocketed by 60,000X over the past 20 years, but DRAM bandwidth has improved only 100x creating a mismatch known as the "memory wall," where the faster processors are limited by the slower memory access speeds.

The urgency of this challenge is now widely acknowledged – reflected in government-backed initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, which supports broader semiconductor innovation, including next-generation memory technologies designed to overcome the memory wall.

Memory That Moves at the Speed of AI

Numem is scaling the memory wall with a purpose-built solution. The company’s AI Memory Engine is a fully synthesizable, highly configurable memory subsystem IP that enables significant improvements in power efficiency, performance, intelligence, and endurance not only for Numem’s patented MRAM-based architecture, but also third-party MRAMs, RRAM, PCRAM, and Flash Memory, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of emerging memory technologies.

By combining Numem’s patented AI Memory Engine with its MRAM architecture and deep expertise in memory architecture and performance optimization, the company has developed a next-generation MRAM supporting die densities up to 1GB. This optimized, foundry-ready MRAM delivers SRAM-class performance with up to 2.5X higher memory density in embedded applications and 100X lower standby power consumption. With these advancements, Numem has transformed MRAM into a production-ready, scalable memory building block for next-generation, AI-focused workloads.

“AI’s momentum is at risk because memory systems are still stuck in the past,” said Max Simmons, CEO of Numem. “We built our technology from the ground up to eliminate that bottleneck and unlock the full potential of next-generation AI.”

Innovative Answers – Without the Wait

Unlike theoretical solutions still on the drawing board, Numem’s AI Memory Engine – combined with the company’s MRAM architecture – is foundry-ready and production-capable today. Operating under a fabless, capital-efficient model, the company leverages standard foundry environments to enable rapid, scalable deployment with minimal investment risk and maximum flexibility.

Added Simmons, “Every week, I hear the same thing from customers: their memory can’t keep up. Not enough performance, not enough density, and way too much power consumption. AI workloads are pushing existing architectures to the limit – especially in areas like automotive, where in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems now rely on multiple cameras and real-time AI. DRAM just isn’t cutting it. It’s too slow to boot, consumes too much power, and simply can’t meet the performance demands of modern systems.”

From designing custom SoCs to chiplet-based memory expansion, Numem provides integration-ready IP and silicon to accelerate cutting-edge product roadmaps.

Key Benefits of Numem’s AI Memory Engine:

SRAM-class performance with up to 2.5X higher memory density in the same embedded footprint

Flexible power management architecture supporting multiple power modes

Seamless integration into both data center and edge environments

High endurance, enabling MRAM to support SRAM- and DRAM-like architectures

Scalable, software-defined memory without requiring costly hardware overhauls

Enables high-performance MRAM with a significantly lower power profile than SRAM through precise management of MRAM’s non-volatile characteristics

Additionally – and importantly – Numem’s AI Memory Engine delivers 30–50% power savings over existing high-bandwidth memory solutions. These savings translate directly into lower operating costs and a reduced carbon footprint, making it an ideal solution for companies prioritizing both performance and environmental responsibility. As the industry moves toward more energy-efficient infrastructure, Numem is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for low-power, high-efficiency memory technologies.

Meeting the Market Where AI Is Headed

According to a report by Polaris Market Research, the total addressable market (TAM) for MRAM is projected to grow to USD 25.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3%. Numem is poised to play a pivotal role in this growing market, sitting at the intersection of AI acceleration and memory modernization. Backed by production-ready technology, proven performance, and a scalable architecture, Numem is well positioned to power the next generation of AI infrastructure – where memory is no longer a bottleneck but a performance enabler.

About Numem

Founded in 2016 in Sunnyvale, Calif., Numem is transforming AI and data center efficiency from edge to core. By reimagining AI memory hierarchies, Numem eliminates bottlenecks that constrain power and performance. Its patented, innovative solutions, including the Numem AI Memory Engine SOC subsystem IPs, and Memory SOC Chip/Chiplets, enable high-performance MRAM. These technologies address memory bottlenecks with a fraction of the power consumption of traditional SRAM and DRAM, delivering faster and more efficient data processing. For more information, please visit www.numem.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0711851b-4d6d-439f-93b8-3b19236366e4