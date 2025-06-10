DIGITAL continues investments in workforce development solutions and AI adoption training for 3,000 Canadians

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITAL is continuing to support the future of Canada’s workforce by announcing new investments in workforce development solutions and skilling programs for over 3,000 Canadians focused on AI adoption. These new collaborations represent $30 million of new investments in Canadian talent, with $15 million invested by DIGITAL and $15 million spurred from partners.

Since 2018, DIGITAL has put over 18,300 Canadians on career paths with employers looking for skilled talent to grow their companies. Through partnerships with training providers and employers, DIGITAL supports low-cost, rapid skilling programs and partnerships so that graduates are job-ready to lead their organizations through digital transformation. Investments in workforce development ‘CareerTech’ solutions are a strategic expansion of DIGITAL’s work in this area.

DIGITAL’s investments in CareerTech solutions are advancing Canadian workforce development innovation and supporting market adoption of Canadian CareerTech solutions at home and internationally. These solutions will prepare workers to thrive in high-growth careers while also helping companies fill critical positions:

DIGITAL’s investments in AI skilling and adoption programs aim to increase the AI skills of the Canadian workforce and accelerate adoption of AI across sectors that are key to Canada’s economic growth. These new program investments will train 3,000 Canadians:

“Canadian companies need talent and leadership equipped with the skills, tools and vision to drive growth in an increasingly complex, technology-driven world,” said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. “At DIGITAL, we’re proud to have supported over 18,300 Canadians develop AI and adjacent skills that advance their careers while accelerating the adoption of Canadian AI workforce development solutions.”

"DIGITAL, one of Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters, is leading the way in fostering a highly adaptable, connected and inclusive workforce that is poised to thrive in the digital age,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “By focusing on increasing AI skills and advancing workforce technology solutions, these projects are bridging the gap between industry requirements and workforce capabilities, ultimately helping Canadian workers and job seekers to succeed in high-growth careers.”

"In times of economic uncertainty, leading in the global AI economy starts at home by empowering Canadians with the tools they need to succeed,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “Through targeted AI skills training, knowledge sharing and professional development, we are opening up new opportunities for Canadians in critical sectors like housing, manufacturing, cybersecurity and health care. These projects are also breaking down barriers by creating pathways for Indigenous communities and under-represented groups. By building a more inclusive and future-ready workforce, we are ensuring Canadians are not only prepared for the future of work but also leading it.”

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is a national non-profit that grows Canadian companies by accelerating the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian digital technologies and the skilling of Canadian talent with an innovation model led by industry. Through a unique combination of co-investment, cross-industry collaboration, IP creation and digital talent development, DIGITAL has built one of the strongest digital innovation ecosystems in Canada.

DIGITAL is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters.

