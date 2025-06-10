Onfolio Holdings Inc. Launches Referral Partner Program to Accelerate Adoption of AI Visibility Services

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTCQB: ONFOP) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of its Referral Partner Program to support the rapid growth of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) business. The program offers recurring income and long-term upside to professionals who refer clients to Pace Generative LLC, Onfolio’s GEO subsidiary, which helps businesses gain visibility in AI-generated answers from tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and Perplexity. For Onfolio, the program should help to capture the demand and scale revenues significantly faster.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is a fast-emerging discipline that positions businesses inside AI-generated responses, rather than simply helping them rank in traditional search engines. When prospective clients ask tools like ChatGPT, “Who’s the best cosmetic surgeon in Miami?” or “Which estate planning firm in NYC is most reputable?”, GEO helps to determine whether a business is mentioned in that real-time answer.

“With the way people now search for trusted services, the brands that show up in AI answers will win the next decade,” said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio. “Our mission is to ensure that great companies don’t get left behind - and our referral partners will be essential to helping us scale that impact.”

“AI is now the first stop for answers,” Wells continued. “If a company isn’t cited, it’s not just ranked lower, it’s invisible. GEO addresses that. And our referral program allows trusted professionals to help their clients while building a new revenue stream for themselves.”

For more information about Pace Generative LLC, visit www.pacegenerative.com. For more information about our referral program, visit www.pacegenerative.com/partner or contact Michael Carwile at partners@pacegenerative.com

About Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires, operates, and scales a diversified portfolio of digital companies. The Company focuses on businesses with strong cash flows, long-term growth potential, and experienced leadership—or those that can be effectively managed by Onfolio’s in-house team. By targeting under-optimized businesses with untapped potential, Onfolio adds value through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit www . onfolio.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.