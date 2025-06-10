Transforming Loyalty Strategies Through Start-Ups and Fintech Innovation: Orchestration Platforms and Embedded Loyalty Gain Traction in Fintech

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transforming Loyalty Strategies Through Start-Ups and Fintech Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines leading fintech and start-up players across key service industries, highlighting the rising influence of orchestration platforms, agentic commerce and embedded loyalty. It emphasises growing investments driving innovation, hyper-personalised rewards and a transformation in customer engagement.



The Transforming Loyalty Strategies Through Start-Ups and Fintech Innovation report is designed specifically for current and potential stakeholders in the emerging loyalty industry. It provides data and insights about the latest developments in the customer loyalty space.

The report explores how loyalty programmes are evolving, triggering businesses to redefine their strategies and operating models. The report highlights key consumer trends which help outline effective roadmaps to accelerate growth opportunities.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Retail loyalty rewired for agentic commerce and orchestration platforms

Conclusion

