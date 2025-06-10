Parkview Financial Names Charlie O’Connell Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkview Financial (“Parkview”), an alternative investments firm specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S., today announced it has appointed real estate and investment industry veteran Charlie O’Connell to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. O’Connell began the position on June 2, reporting to Founder and CEO Paul Rahimian in Parkview’s Los Angeles office. As CFO, Mr. O’Connell oversees financial strategy, capital management, and long-term planning as part of the firm’s leadership team.

Mr. O’Connell brings more than 15 years’ experience as a CFO for real estate investment and management companies, framed within a broader 30-year financial career that includes executive roles at early-stage technology ventures and private equity-backed firms. He joins Parkview from DJM Capital Partners, where he was also CFO, overseeing all financially related activities for the company and its affiliates. Immediately prior to his time at DJM, Mr. O’Connell provided interim and fractional CFO services to privately held companies through Kinsale Capital Partners. Cumulatively across his previous roles, he has directed financial operations at investment firms responsible for 34,000 apartment units, 3.5 million square feet of office space, and 800 employees operating across 18 states. He began his career serving a wide range of real estate clients as a balance sheet lender and investment banker.

“Charlie’s expertise and financial acumen is of incredible value to us and our stakeholders as we enter this new real estate cycle and see a wave of lending opportunities ahead,” said Mr. Rahimian. “Having an experienced leader overseeing our books is especially important as we look to evaluate new financing opportunities and fairly assess credit risk and standing across our existing portfolio. We’re excited to welcome him to Parkview.”

“I’m very proud to be joining the Parkview team at a time when the market is increasingly looking to non-bank lenders for their financing needs,” said Mr. O’Connell. “Parkview’s deep experience in real estate lending, strong borrower relationships, and team of in-house construction professionals give it an advantage in sourcing, underwriting, structuring and managing commercial real estate loans.”

Mr. O’Connell holds a B.A. in Political Science from Providence College, where he graduated cum laude.

About Parkview Financial

Parkview Financial is an alternative investment manager specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S. Over its 15-year history, Parkview has successfully executed more than $4 billion in short-term bridge and construction first-lien financing across 200 loans. The firm is active in major U.S. markets and is primarily focused on middle-market loans for the development, acquisition, renovation or refinancing of multifamily, single family residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use projects.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Las Vegas, Parkview has grown exponentially since its founding in 2009 by CEO Paul Rahimian. Driven by its team of seasoned in-house experts across originations, underwriting and construction, the firm has earned a reputation for its ability to provide swift, creative financing solutions to borrowers and certainty of execution for even the most complex projects.